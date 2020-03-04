Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers and Celtic results tonight, gives title verdict

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost at Ibrox, while Celtic have drawn.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the defeat for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and the draw for Celtic this evening.

Rangers have suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

David Moyo scored the only goal of the game in Glasgow on 56 minutes, as the Gers suffered yet another disappointing result on the domestic front.

Meanwhile, Celtic played out a 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the league this evening.

The results mean that the Hoops are now as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table, although the Gers have a game in hand.

Former Celtic striker Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the results of Rangers and Celtic’s games this evening, and has given his take on the title race.

Remarkable night... Celtic show some balls against impressive Livingston to get a point... Rangers lacking balls again and lose at home to Hamilton... the league looks academical now... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 4, 2020

Title race over?

Even if Rangers win their game in hands, they will still be quite far behind Celtic in the league table, and it looks increasingly likely that Neil Lennon’s team will win the championship this season.