Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers and Celtic results tonight, gives title verdict

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost at Ibrox, while Celtic have drawn.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the defeat for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and the draw for Celtic this evening.

Rangers have suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

David Moyo scored the only goal of the game in Glasgow on 56 minutes, as the Gers suffered yet another disappointing result on the domestic front.

 

Meanwhile, Celtic played out a 2-2 draw with Livingston away from home in the league this evening.

The results mean that the Hoops are now as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table, although the Gers have a game in hand.

Former Celtic striker Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the results of Rangers and Celtic’s games this evening, and has given his take on the title race.

Title race over?

Even if Rangers win their game in hands, they will still be quite far behind Celtic in the league table, and it looks increasingly likely that Neil Lennon’s team will win the championship this season.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reacts as his team suffer a 1 - 3 defeat during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February...

