Celtic-linked goalscorer talks up partnership with Bhoys striker

Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi is on loan at Dunfermline.

Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet has told Not The Old Firm that he thinks he and Jonathan Afolabi can strike up a good partnership.

On Saturday, Dunfermline took on title-chasing Dundee United in the Scottish Championship, and picked up an impressive 2-0 win.

The great joy for Dunfermline will have been that both of their strikers got on the scoresheet, with Nisbet opening the scoring before Afolabi made it 2-0.

That was the first time Dunfermline have beaten Dundee United at home for 13 years, and the partnership of Nisbet and Afolabi certainly seems exciting.

Nisbet has smashed 23 goals in 32 games this season, and the Glasgow Evening Times reported earlier this term that Celtic have an interest in signing him.

No January move materialised, but the 22-year-old hasn't stopped scoring, and he has now talked up his partnership with Bhoys loanee Afolabi, who joined Dunfermline until the end of the season in January.

Nisbet believes that the pair have the pace to really hurt teams on the break, and believes that they can strike up a dangerous partnership with Afolabi now off the mark with his first goal.

“It was good for big Jonathan to get his first goal as well so hopefully he can kick on from there. For us it’s a team game,” said Nisbet. “Me and John have to work hard up front and keep our shape. I think for us it was just about getting a win again after the defeat to Inverness. Now we’ve got Arbroath on Wednesday which is another big game for us.”

“It was mentioned (that Dunfermline hadn’t beaten Dundee United at home for 13 years). I didn’t know until the gaffer mentioned it but it was just about getting the three points. I think we’ve got the pace to break on teams. Hopefully me and John keep striking up a good partnership,” he added.

Afolabi will return to Celtic this summer, and with the Bhoys surely watching him alongside target Nisbet, there may just be a chance for them to reunite at Parkhead in the future – especially if they can impress together and show their potential for the future.