Celtic hopes of re-signing £65,000-a-week Lennon target officially over

Tottenham Hotspur have offloaded Victor Wanyama to Montreal Impact.

Celtic fans have long been hoping to see Victor Wanyama return to Parkhead – but any hopes of a summer move have now been killed off.

The Bhoys saw Wanyama star for them after a 2011 move from Germinal Beerschot in Belgium, scoring 13 times in 91 games for the club.

Wanyama spent just two years at Celtic before heading to Southampton, and after excelling under Mauricio Pochettino, he followed the Argentinian to Tottenham in 2016.

The Kenyan's dream debut season of five goals in 47 games couldn't be repeated, managing just 50 appearances for Spurs in all competitions since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Wanyama has been a forgotten man at Spurs for some time now, and Celtic boss Neil Lennon admitted his interest in bringing him back to Parkhead back in November.

No January deal was struck, as Celtic went with a young midfielder in Ismaila Soro instead – and Celtic's chance to re-sign Wanyama has now gone.

Tottenham have confirmed a deal to sell Wanyama to Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact, meaning he's now off to Canada to play under Thierry Henry, and Celtic's lingering hopes are officially over.

Wanyama's £65,000-a-week wages (Spotrac) were always likely to be a problem for Celtic, and the 28-year-old will now hope to get his career back on track in MLS.

Maybe there's still a chance for Wanyama to come back to Celtic in the future, but it seems more likely that they will now focus on developing Soro to become their new midfield enforcer, rather than bring Wanyama back.