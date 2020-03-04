Quick links

Celtic fans react to Wanyama announcement

Shane Callaghan
Joe Ledley of Celtic is joined by Scott Brown and Victor Wanyama as he celebrates after scoring the opening goal with his team-mates during the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League...
The reported Celtic target has elected to join Thierry Henry's MLS side.

Well, Celtic's hopes of signing Victor Wanyama are as dead as the dodo.

The Hoops had been linked with re-signing the Kenyan midfielder last summer and there was also speculation in January.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was on record as saying on a few occasions that he would welcome the midfield powerhouse back to Parkhead.

The 28-year-old spent a couple of years in Glasgow from 2011 until 2013, but there'll be no second spell in the near future.

 

That's because Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday night that the big man had joined MLS side Montreal Impact.

There would've been speculation about Celtic again during the upcoming summer transfer window.

And here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to the announcement:

This really is a big, big blow for Celtic.

Clearly the speculation about him returning was never concrete in the first place but, with Scott Brown turning 35 this summer, Lennon is going to need a long-term successor for the legendary Bhoys captain.

And maybe, just maybe, it could've been Wanyama, who dazzled during the defensive midfield role at Spurs for a couple of seasons, but the Northern irishman will need to look elsewhere.

Victor Wanyama of Tottenham Hotspur during the Training Tottenham Hotspurs at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on May 31, 2019 in Madrid Spain

 

