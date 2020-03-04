Celtic fans react to Wanyama announcement

The reported Celtic target has elected to join Thierry Henry's MLS side.

Well, Celtic's hopes of signing Victor Wanyama are as dead as the dodo.

The Hoops had been linked with re-signing the Kenyan midfielder last summer and there was also speculation in January.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was on record as saying on a few occasions that he would welcome the midfield powerhouse back to Parkhead.

The 28-year-old spent a couple of years in Glasgow from 2011 until 2013, but there'll be no second spell in the near future.

That's because Tottenham Hotspur announced on Tuesday night that the big man had joined MLS side Montreal Impact.

There would've been speculation about Celtic again during the upcoming summer transfer window.

And here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted to the announcement:

That's a weird way to spell Celtic. — Fitzy (@Fitzy_072) March 3, 2020

In my time watching Celtic recently there’s been 2 players I thought would he exceptional when they went to England. One was Van Dijk the other big Vic. So sad we never really saw the player he looked like he could be especially as we are crying out for a player like him — Ian Meth (@shaggy1712) March 3, 2020

I suppose that confirms some players will go ANYWHERE for money — Tambo Unchained (@ThomasTambo) March 4, 2020

What a waste!‍♂️ — D7 SHV (@Shiv1888) March 4, 2020

This really is a big, big blow for Celtic.

Clearly the speculation about him returning was never concrete in the first place but, with Scott Brown turning 35 this summer, Lennon is going to need a long-term successor for the legendary Bhoys captain.

And maybe, just maybe, it could've been Wanyama, who dazzled during the defensive midfield role at Spurs for a couple of seasons, but the Northern irishman will need to look elsewhere.