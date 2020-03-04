CoD: When is Warzone (Battle Royale) coming to Modern Warfare? March release date on the horizon?

The March 3rd release date for Warzone in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare was wrong, but fans still believe Battle Royale is on the horizon.

Supposed in-game clues had suggested Warzone could be coming to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare on March 3rd, but that obviously didn't come to fruition. However, despite this not happening, Call Of Duty fans still believe there isn't a long wait left for Battle Royale to be implemented.

As mentioned in the original story of this piece, aside from March 3rd there was also the rumoured release date of March 10th backed by leaker TheGamingRevolution.

Although he doesn't specifically state the date, Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect has suggested that this is true by hinting that Battle Royale will arrive in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare as soon as next week.

This could happen seeing as it would land on a Tuesday, but for now it's all speculation so - as we advised before - don't get overly excited because nothing is concrete.

Original story:

All anyone has been talking about and asking for since the launch of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 is Battle Royale mode. There have been countless leaks prior to this second season including loading screens and its map, and there have also been a dozen reports about its supposed release date. However, while no one can confirm as of now when Warzone is definitely coming to Modern Warfare, the game does appear to tease a fast-approaching release date in March.

There have been several Battle Royale leaks during Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 such as players being able to visit the Warzone map teased in the opening cinematic. However, aside from this, there hasn't been anything concrete about its release date as prior rumours had it pegged for February.

While we still can't definitely say when Battle Royale is coming to Modern Warfare, what we can look at is some speculated in-game teases which imply a very sudden release date in March.

When is the Battle Royale mode, Warzone, coming to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare?

The Battle Royale mode, Warzone, is currently rumoured to be coming to Call Of Duty Modern Warfare on March 3rd (Update: It's now rumoured to be coming out on March 10th).

However, there is also speculation that the Battle Royale mode could be coming to Modern Warfare on March 10th instead.

As for where the March 3rd rumour originates from, the Call Of Duty Warzone News Twitter account has unearthed some possible in-game clues.

Per the Twitter profile, the new Bazaar map includes a blank map with 03/03 underneath.

On the new Bazaar map, there seems to be a blank map with the date 03/03 featured underneath.



Could this be a hint at the Call of Duty Warzone release date? pic.twitter.com/eGt1k83pwX — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 26, 2020

This supposed clue isn't very assuring as the "blank map" doesn't really resemble a map at all. While this will understandably not be enough for you to put on your tinfoil hat, their other 'clue' is the Picaddily map featuring a film poster promoting a fictional movie named Warbeast for March 3rd.

Warzone. Warbeast. Hmm.

Hmm... Could this be a hint towards the Call of Duty Warzone release date?



"Warbeast - in cinemas from March 3rd."



This was spotted underground in the Piccadilly map. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/bxtpDBXKyF — Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 21, 2020

Although Warzone coming to Modern Warfare tomorrow would be very exciting, leaker TheGamingRevolution believes it will instead arrive on March 10th.

DigitalTrends notes that there have been rumours of Warzone being a standalone free-to-play title, so they have speculated that the Battle Royale mode could enter Early Access for Modern Warfare players on March 3rd before fully releasing seven days later.

As of writing, all of the above is pure speculation rather than anything concrete. The release date for Warzone isn't confirmed, so don't become too excited as your hopes could easily be flushed down the toilet tomorrow.