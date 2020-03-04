Is Cable Girls season 6 confirmed? Fans waiting on season 5 part 2

It's worth asking whether there will be a season 6 of Cable Girls as fans patiently wait for season 5 part 2.

Imagine a world without Netflix...

Yeah, we'd rather not! The popular streaming service had a monumental 2019 but there are no signs of slowing their pace in 2020.

Already, they've offered audiences such hits as The Stranger, The Pharmacist, I Am Not Okay with This and Locke & Key. But, of course, it's not all about new titles, with fresh seasons from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and now Cable Girls also making their way to screens after much anticipation.

The Spanish period drama series premiered back in 2017, whisking viewers back to the 1920s and continuing to chronicle on through subsequent seasons.

Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Blanca Suárez and more have delivered phenomenal performances across the board, but the fact that season 5 has been split into parts suggests the show may be coming to a close soon...

NETFLIX GOLD! Gentefied deserves renewal asap!

Is Cable Girls season 6 confirmed?

No, Cable Girls season 6 is not confirmed.

In fact, it's confirmed that season 5 part 2 will serve as the show's conclusion, rounding everything up... or rather, we hope it round everything up - no cliffhangers, please!

Previous seasons have been eight episodes in length, and with season 5 part 1 consisting of five episodes in total, we've been told to expect part 2 to provide another five, making it the lengthiest of the lot.

We're definitely not complaining about having more episodes than we're used to, but, when can we expect them?

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS: Where was it filmed?

Cable Girls season 5 part 2: When can we expect it?

As of yet, there is no release date for Cable Girls season 5 part 2.

However, The Cinemaholic notes that production of the forthcoming batch of episodes has already been completed, predicting that they could arrive on Netflix by June 2020.

There has been around an eight-month gap between the release of seasons so far, so if we're to half this - half a season, half the time etc. - then June definitely seems like a likely and optimistic month to expect the final episodes.

All things considered, they'll have to pack a lot of narrative into part 2 to give the show the send-off it so obviously deserves.

Let's take the time to consider the reception of part 1 so far...

AFTER IT: Get to know I Am Not Okay with This star Wyatt Oleff

Ok so I’m happy there’s a Cable Girls Season 5 PART 2 — miamor (@Ilexisskyy) March 1, 2020

Fans talk Cable Girls season 5 part 1 on Twitter

Since season 5 part 1 of Cable Girls arrived on Netflix, a number of fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts and opinions.

Most are so glad to see it back, so it's worth cherishing the next batch of episodes considering it's the last!

Check out a selection of tweets:

Me after finishing Cable Girls season 5 part 1 pic.twitter.com/2HtaoZ5Noh — Farah (@farah89mohsen) February 26, 2020

Cable girls season 5! I’m in heaven now — Pauly Paul (@Whoisshaheem) March 3, 2020

Finished watching Cable Girls part 1 of season 5 and I don’t even feel bad for Carlos. I couldn’t stand his ass. At the end it was always going francisco y Alba . At least he finally realized that alba never stop loving francisco #CableGirls pic.twitter.com/QFln7nKDup — SarahClois and GuznadiaEfyam (@CloisForever23) February 26, 2020

Cable girls season 5.

that’s it. that’s the tweet . — (@Ymaskari_) March 3, 2020

I can't believe the 5 season of #CableGirls it’s the final season I'll miss them pic.twitter.com/RTIyaWUyBY — ZAKIA (@its__zakia) March 2, 2020

In other news, The Split deserves renewal.