Brendan Rodgers signing now in strange position, weeks after confirming Celtic exit

general view of Stadio Nereo Rocco during Triestina v Juventus pre season friendly match at Stadio Nereo Rocco on August 17, 2019 in Trieste, Italy.
Ex-Celtic playmaker Leo Mazis is a free agent again.

general view of Stadio Nereo Rocco during Triestina v Juventus pre season friendly match at Stadio Nereo Rocco on August 17, 2019 in Trieste, Italy.

Celtic have a decent history with Australian players, as the likes of Mark Viduka, Scott McDonald and Tom Rogic have thrived at Parkhead.

Under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic took another dip in to the Australian market, bringing in midfielder Leo Mazis for a trial spell at the club.

Rodgers decided to sign Mazis from Blue Devils in Australia, adding him to the Celtic Under-20 side as they looked to develop him for the future.

 

Despite being tipped for a bright future, Mazis failed to make a single appearance for the Celtic first team, and his situation has become somewhat bizarre.

The 19-year-old left Celtic in January, and it's believed that he was released from his contract; nobody really seems to know, as the Bhoys never even confirmed his exit.

Then, Mazis took to Instagram in February to confirm he had signed for Italian side Triestina, sending a message to Celtic fans whilst posing with his new shirt.

Yet now, Triestina have confirmed Mazis's exit, terminating his contract by mutual consent whilst claiming 'personal reasons' have resulted in his departure.

Mazis signed an 18-month deal with a view to two more years, but instead finds himself as a free agent once again having left the third-tier side.

Maybe Mazis will end up back in Australia, but having been touted for a bright future at Celtic, his career is now in a rather strange position.

A general view of Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Celtic and AIK at Celtic Park on August 22, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Olly Dawes

