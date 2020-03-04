Boyhood Everton fan Ross Barkley reacts to scoring against Liverpool

Boyhood Everton fan, Ross Barkley, scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Ross Barkley has expressed his delight at scoring against Liverpool after he claimed that it has 'always been a dream' to score against the Reds having played for Everton, as he told Match of the Day's Live coverage of the game on BBC One.

Boyhood Everton fan, Barkley, helped his Chelsea side seal a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday night, with the playmaker netting a brilliant second for his team.

Barkley turned the clocks back at Stamford Bridge because his powerful run from deep was just like the runs he used to make during his days at Goodison - although, if he didn't put the ball into the back of the net then it would have been questioned as to why he didn't pass the ball, which is nothing new for the Englishmen.

Nonetheless, after the game, Barkley shared his thoughts on scoring against a Liverpool side who have now lost back-to-back games in all competitions.

"Of course [it was a little bit more special]," Barkley told MOTD. "Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me. Supporting Everton, playing for Everton, it has always been a dream to score against Liverpool."

During the 2018 January window, Chelsea sealed a £15 million deal for Barkley [BBC Sport] from Everton, and just like his days on Merseyside, he is really yet to deliver on a consistent basis.

As he proved yesterday, he has the talents to hurt any team, but he hasn't been able to make that a regular occurrence, which is a frustration to those who watch him.

He turned, 26, in December and he still has the years ahead of him to still showcase what he is about, but there are a lot of top English midfielders coming through who will push him down the pecking order if he doesn't get his act together sooner rather than later.