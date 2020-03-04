Birmingham man Rodgers thinks is 'absolutely phenomenal' won't face Leicester

Brendan Rodgers raved over Jude Bellingham this week but he won't face Leicester tonight.





Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet says teenage starlet Jude Bellingham will not play in their FA Cup fifth round trip to Leicester City tonight, as per the Daily Mail.

The decision comes soon after Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers was quoted by the Birmingham Mail being effusive in his praise of the midfielder.

Clotet said: "Jude has played a lot of games and I rested him on Saturday with a view to him playing this game. But young players manage the load different to full professionals, sometimes they take longer to recover. I want him to have a completely fresh, new start for Saturday.

'I know that will disappoint the fans, the fact he will not play against Premier League opposition. It is very simple, his team-mates need to win so we can play another Premier League team. He understands the situation, it's for his benefit."

Rodgers had said of Bellingham: "Bellingham at 16 years of age is an absolutely phenomenal player. Having worked in the Championship and understanding how tough that is, to play week in week out at that level and for a kid of 16 to show that sort of quality and personality and talent alongside is incredible really."





Rodgers may be relieved to not have to deal with a player he was so glowing in his praise of in the lead-up to the match.

The Foxes have struggled for form in the new year and prolonging their cup run would boost the mood around the club.

A home match against a side from the division below represents, with all due respect to Birmingham, as good an opportunity as can be asked for to do exactly that.

Bellingham being rested, and Birmingham missing the different dimension he offers them, may also indicate Clotet is more focused on the league.

But the Blues will make the short trip with nothing to lose, with a more experienced player in midfield and looking to emulate their local rivals Aston Villa in knocking Leicester out of a domestic cup this season.



