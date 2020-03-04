Billy Gilmour’s FIFA 20 potential rating: Chelsea v Liverpool MOTM display proves he’s a career mode must-have

Billy Gilmour shone in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Liverpool but what is the 18-year-old like on FIFA 20?

Following the career of a promising youngster in football is always fascinating.

From catching that first glimpse of a nervous teen making their first substitute appearance to seeing them become a key figure in the team.

In recent years we've seen the likes of Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold go from academy prospects to full-blown members of the first team and it's a journey many FIFA players also undertake in their search for career mode glory.

If Chelsea's win over Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round shows us anything, it's that one youngster who will definitely be one to watch in the years to come is 18-year-old Billy Gilmour.

Billy Gilmour v Liverpool

For many, seeing the name Billy Gilmour on the Chelsea teamsheet to face Liverpool would have been a huge surprise, despite talk from the commentators suggesting that he was one to watch.

As the match got underway though, it soon became clear why Frank Lampard selected the 18-year-old Scot over the likes of Jorginho.

The appearance against Liverpool was just Gilmour's sixth for the Chelsea first team but he looked just as at home as any of the players on that pitch and his dominance of midfield and his cool composed passing helped him earn the man of the match award.

Billy Gilmour's FIFA 20 potential

Naturally, the impressive performance from Gilmour has become a huge talking point and will no doubt have caught the eye of plenty of FIFA players as the 18-year-old looks like a huge prospect both in real life and the game.

Billy Gilmour's starting rating in FIFA 20 career mode is just a meagre 64.

However, his potential, according to SoFIFA, is an impressive 86.

A career mode star in the making

Thanks to his low starting rating but high potential, Billy Gilmour will undoubtedly be a huge favourite for FIFA 20 career modes.

With a base value of £900k and wages of just £6k, Gilmour could be the perfect candidate for anyone building a team for the future or bringing a team up through the divisions in a road to glory.

Billy Gilmour is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming years both in real life and on FIFA.