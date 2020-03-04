Quick links

'Become our best player': Some Liverpool fans think they have a new best player now

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been sorely missed by his teammates during his time on the sidelines.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Jordan Henderson of FC Liverpool gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano...

Liverpool fans believe that Jordan Henderson has become their very best player, as they have missed him so badly in his absence.

Henderson picked up an injury for Liverpool last month, and during his time on the sidelines they have lost their air of invincibility.

Liverpool have now been beaten in three of their last four outings, with Jurgen Klopp’s side badly missing their captain.

 

The Reds lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup last night, as their midfield was often by-passed.

There is a feeling that if Henderson was fit, Liverpool would have put up more of a fight.

And Liverpool supporters think they now have clear proof that the England international has become their best player.

Henderson has a real argument to be the Premier League’s player of the season, after what has been a remarkable campaign.

The 29-year-old has been a talismanic presence in Liverpool’s team, and has driven them forward single-handedly at times.

The bad news for Liverpool is that Henderson looks set to be sidelined for a little while longer yet, and the Reds could be without their captain for their crucial second-leg tie with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

