'Become our best player': Some Liverpool fans think they have a new best player now

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has been sorely missed by his teammates during his time on the sidelines.

Liverpool fans believe that Jordan Henderson has become their very best player, as they have missed him so badly in his absence.

Henderson picked up an injury for Liverpool last month, and during his time on the sidelines they have lost their air of invincibility.

Liverpool have now been beaten in three of their last four outings, with Jurgen Klopp’s side badly missing their captain.

The Reds lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup last night, as their midfield was often by-passed.

There is a feeling that if Henderson was fit, Liverpool would have put up more of a fight.

And Liverpool supporters think they now have clear proof that the England international has become their best player.

Jordan Henderson has literally become our best player. This team looks so disorganised without him. Want him back ASAP.... #LFC — SamuraiT-X (@SamuraiTX90) March 3, 2020

Jordan Henderson is our best player. That’s it, that’s the tweet. — William ☠️ (@starvinforweeks) March 3, 2020

Morning fellow reds ...expected a serious backlash from the loss on the weekend ...disappointing loss to a poor Chelsea team proves that our best player is Henderson...he does all the graft in midfield ...we need to bounce back with a big victory come Saturday #LFC #YNWA — Warrick Stride (@WarrickStride) March 4, 2020

I miss Jordan Henderson. — Danny (@YoungyLFC1892) March 4, 2020

I have certainly changed my opinion of Henderson over the last year, BUT I am not buying into this we've lost the last few because he's not been there. We have looked like losing games throughout the season when he has played. #LFC #YNWA — Anfield Dugout Talk (@DugoutTickets) March 4, 2020

Someone asked me long time back what Henderson offers ??



He offers that grit which we have been missing..There is a reason why is the captain and his absence has clearly showed that !!



Forget VVD or Milner wearing the band, we NEED HENDO BACK ASAP..#LFC — Yashasva Tungare (@yashasva) March 4, 2020

The past few games really shows how good and important Jordan Henderson is to this team, yet everyone still bangs on about how he isn't good enough ‍♂️ #LFC — Anthony Sauro (@AntSauro) March 4, 2020

Henderson has a real argument to be the Premier League’s player of the season, after what has been a remarkable campaign.

The 29-year-old has been a talismanic presence in Liverpool’s team, and has driven them forward single-handedly at times.

The bad news for Liverpool is that Henderson looks set to be sidelined for a little while longer yet, and the Reds could be without their captain for their crucial second-leg tie with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.