Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

BBC pundit dazzled by reported West Ham target, claims he's one of PL's best players

John Verrall
Ross Barkley of England (L) celebrates with Callum Hudson-Odoi after scoring his team's second goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships Group A qualifying match between Montenegro...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United reportedly attempted to sign Chelsea's Ross Barkley in January, with David Moyes a big fan.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea scores his sides second goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Glen Johnson has told BBC Sport, during their live FA Cup coverage, that he feels reported West Ham United target Ross Barkley has the potential to be one of the best players in the league.

The Daily Mirror have claimed that West Ham wanted to sign Barkley in January, to strengthen their midfield.

David Moyes is a big fan of the Chelsea midfielder, and former West Ham defender Johnson is too.

Barkley showed his talent last night, as he scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Liverpool.

And Johnson said: “He is one of the best players in the league for me, when he’s doing this [running at opposition players].

 

“Sometimes it looks like he doesn’t know what to do. You like to see him go on a run like that more often and just let the shots go.”

Barkley’s explosive goal for Chelsea helped them knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

It could be that the England international’s future is discussed in the summer though, as he isn’t a permanent starter for Chelsea.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.

West Ham may well feel they have a chance of landing the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign, but they will need to stay in the Premier League.

The Hammers are currently in 16th place in the standings, but only goal difference separates them from the bottom three.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch