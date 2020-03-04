BBC pundit dazzled by reported West Ham target, claims he's one of PL's best players

West Ham United reportedly attempted to sign Chelsea's Ross Barkley in January, with David Moyes a big fan.

Glen Johnson has told BBC Sport, during their live FA Cup coverage, that he feels reported West Ham United target Ross Barkley has the potential to be one of the best players in the league.

The Daily Mirror have claimed that West Ham wanted to sign Barkley in January, to strengthen their midfield.

David Moyes is a big fan of the Chelsea midfielder, and former West Ham defender Johnson is too.

Barkley showed his talent last night, as he scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Liverpool.

And Johnson said: “He is one of the best players in the league for me, when he’s doing this [running at opposition players].

“Sometimes it looks like he doesn’t know what to do. You like to see him go on a run like that more often and just let the shots go.”

Barkley’s explosive goal for Chelsea helped them knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

It could be that the England international’s future is discussed in the summer though, as he isn’t a permanent starter for Chelsea.

West Ham may well feel they have a chance of landing the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign, but they will need to stay in the Premier League.

The Hammers are currently in 16th place in the standings, but only goal difference separates them from the bottom three.