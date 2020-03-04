Quick links

Aston Villa

Everton

Premier League

Aston Villa and Everton linked forward Jose Callejon could reportedly join Spanish club for free

Tom Thorogood
Carlo Ancelotti , Jos Callejon on November 20, 2019 in Naples, Italy.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa and Everton have been linked with Jose Callejon.

Carlo Ancelotti , Jose Callejon during an SSC Napoli press conference and training session on November 5, 2018 in Naples, Italy.

According to Area Napoli, Sevilla are in talks to sign Aston Villa and Everton linked forward Jose Callejon on a free transfer from Napoli.

Callejon cost the Italian club £8 million from Real Madrid back in 2013.

He has been an excellent player for Napoli, posting 80 goals and 77 assists in 336 games for the club in all competitions.

But with his contract expiring this summer, he is likely to leave.

Area Napoli claimed in January that Aston Villa are keen on him. The same source last month also cites Everton as suitors, with Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti aware of Callejon’s abilities during his time in Naples.

 

But the Premier League duo face competition for his signature.

Area Napoli now claim Sevilla are in negotiations with him and a deal is close to completion – a free transfer summer move.

Callejon, 33, remains an influential figure. He has started 19 Serie A games this season, posting two goals and six assists.

Villa have often relied on Jack Grealish for their creativity this season. Dean Smith’s side may have looked at Callejon as a potential option to help take the burden off The Villans club captain.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, could have been targeting Callejon to help strengthen the squad with European football now a possibility. The Toffees are just five points off fifth place having lost just two of their last 13 Premier League games.

Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Callejon (R) shoots against Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Napoli and Liverpool on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch