Aston Villa and Everton linked forward Jose Callejon could reportedly join Spanish club for free

Aston Villa and Everton have been linked with Jose Callejon.

According to Area Napoli, Sevilla are in talks to sign Aston Villa and Everton linked forward Jose Callejon on a free transfer from Napoli.

Callejon cost the Italian club £8 million from Real Madrid back in 2013.

He has been an excellent player for Napoli, posting 80 goals and 77 assists in 336 games for the club in all competitions.

But with his contract expiring this summer, he is likely to leave.

Area Napoli claimed in January that Aston Villa are keen on him. The same source last month also cites Everton as suitors, with Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti aware of Callejon’s abilities during his time in Naples.

But the Premier League duo face competition for his signature.

Area Napoli now claim Sevilla are in negotiations with him and a deal is close to completion – a free transfer summer move.

Callejon, 33, remains an influential figure. He has started 19 Serie A games this season, posting two goals and six assists.

Villa have often relied on Jack Grealish for their creativity this season. Dean Smith’s side may have looked at Callejon as a potential option to help take the burden off The Villans club captain.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, could have been targeting Callejon to help strengthen the squad with European football now a possibility. The Toffees are just five points off fifth place having lost just two of their last 13 Premier League games.