Arsenal have made contact, says manager of player with Tottenham Hotspur past

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher has told Cambridge News that Arsenal have been in contact regarding Tyger Smalls.

A report in The Telegraph at the start of this month claimed that Arsenal are interested signing Smalls.

It was reported that the Gunners are taking a look at the 17-year-old and have invited him to train with Per Mertesacker’s youth side.

If the teenager impresses, then he will earn a contract with the Premier League club and will be part of their academy set-up, according to the report.

The youngster is playing well for Saffron Walden in the Essex Senior League, and his manager Maher has said that Arsenal have made contact.

Maher has admitted that his club would not be able to compete with the Gunners.

Maher told Cambridge News about Smalls: “As far as I know, there has been contact from Arsenal, and there’s been quite a bit of high-profile interest in Tyger.

“He actually went out to Italy during the February half-term and spent a week with the Serie A Club S.P.A.L. He did very well over there and is now back with us.”

The Saffron Walden boss added: “He has developed physically, and I don’t have any doubts that he will be a professional, but it’s important that he continues to do what he’s doing and remain grounded.

“I don’t see any reason why he won’t be with us for the remainder of the season, though. Then again, if Arsenal come knocking tomorrow, I don’t think Saffron Walden will be able to compete!”

Potential big move

Smalls has a history with Tottenham Hotspur, with the teenager having been at the North London club’s youth set.

However, the youngster could not earn a professional contract with Spurs, and now he could find himself playing for their bitter North London rivals Arsenal.