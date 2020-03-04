Quick links

Ancelotti drops hint about Everton's summer transfer plans amid links to Brazilian star

Olly Dawes
Everton's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti walks off the pitch after being given a red card after the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Everton and...
Everton look set to move for a new midfielder this summer.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that he wants to add more energy to his midfield this summer.

The Toffees were quiet in the January transfer window, seemingly focusing their attention on the summer window as Jarrad Branthwaite was their only winer addition.

Everton have shown promising signs under Ancelotti, but the Italian will have ideas for what he wants to adjust – and midfield seems to be an area of focus.

 

Everton landed three midfielders last summer, signing Andre Gomes permanently whilst also bringing in Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Gbamin has barely played this season through injury, whilst Ancelotti also has Morgan Schneiderlin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies.

The Toffees aren't short of bodies in midfield, but Ancelotti claims he wants 'more energy' in his engine room, believing a partner for Gomes is needed moving forward.

Ancelotti thinks energy is key in the Premier League, and seemingly doesn't believe the right player is at his disposal right now, meaning a summer move is likely.

Allan of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo on January 18, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

“It is an area where we need more energy, I think,” said Ancelotti. “We have quality but above all, energy in the Premier League is really important. This doesn't mean that I am not happy with the players I have but if we are thinking to improve, I think on this aspect we can improve. Of course you have to find a partner [for Gomes] but we have the possibility to play in different ways, maybe with Davies or Fabian Delph.”

“Maybe they can combine better than Gylfi because they are more powerful players but it depends on the game or what type of game we want to play. If we want to play a game building up from the back, I think Gylfi and Andre give us the possibility to play better from the back,” he added.

It remains to be seen who Ancelotti targets, but it's interesting that he cited energy as the big need, amid claims from Tuttomercatoweb that Ancelotti wants a reunion with Napoli's Allan, and even called him about a move.

Allan is absolutely relentless, possessing great stamina, work rate and mobility, and he's exactly the sort of player Ancelotti seemingly needs, meaning this rumour really makes sense now.

General view inside the stadium of an Everton banner during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on March 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

