Always a Witch: Who is Angely Gaviria? Colombian Netflix star kills it as Carmen

Colombian Netflix drama Always a Witch has returned to our screens for a second season but what do we know about lead actress Angely Gaviria?

While Netflix is obviously best known for its big-budget US TV drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, the streaming giant has had to branch out in recent years due to its ever-growing global audience.

As a result, we've seen more and more international films and TV series make their way onto the streaming service in recent months.

From the likes of Norway's Ragnarok and Turkey's Rise of Empires: Ottoman, it's impressive to see so many regions catered for.

The latest of these international series is Always a Witch (or Siempre Bruja in Spanish) and as well as getting a new show to enjoy, we get to meet a whole host of new acting talent.

Always a Witch on Netflix

The first season of Always a Witch hit Netflix on February 1st, 2019 and was clearly popular enough to earn itself a second season which hit Netflix on February 28th, 2020.

The series tells the story of a witch, Carmen, who is sent forward in time from the 1600s as she's about to be burned at the stake.

Always a Witch follows Carmen as she gets to grips with modern society and tries to keep her magical talents under wraps.

Meet Carmen actress Angely Gaviria

Carmen is played in Netflix's Always a Witch by 23-year-old Colombian actress Angely Gaviria.

Like her character, Angely Gaviria is also from the Colombian city of Cartegena and was born in the city on August 9th, 1996.

When she was growing up, Angely would help run her parents' ceviche stand, selling food in the tourist-heavy areas of Cartegena.

Before she took her first steps into acting, Angely tried her hand at modelling and in 2013, at the age of 16, won the Señorita Afrodescendiente (or Miss Afrodescendant) contest, a beauty pageant in Colombia with celebrates Afro-Latino culture.

According to Angely Gaviria's own website, she took her first steps into acting shortly after when she enrolled into the University of Bogotá where she studied acting, dance and modelling.

Angely Gaviria: Films and TV

According to IMDb, Angely has just two acting roles to her name as of the time of writing.

Her first acting came in the Colombian TV series 2091 where she played the character Ina in eight episodes. 2091 tells the story of seven of the world's best video game players as they're entered into the most outlandish and otherworldy gaming competitions yet.

Her second acting role to date came in Netflix's Always a Witch and given Netflix's global status, it's by far her biggest role to date.

We're bound to see more of Angely Gaviria over the coming years and we're excited to see what's next for the emerging Colombian star.

Season 2 of Always a Witch arrived on Netflix on February 28th, 2020.