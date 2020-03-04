22-year-old suggests he doesn't know if he'll be at Everton next term

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has done well since moving away from the Premier League.

Jonjoe Kenny has told the Independent that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be at Everton next season or not yet.

Kenny has been loaned out by Everton to Schalke, and he has seriously impressed in the Bundesliga.

The English right-back has been given regularly game time for Schalke, and he has taken well to top level senior football.

There has now been talk of him returning to Everton to compete with Seamus Coleman for the right-back spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

But Kenny admits that he doesn’t know where his future lies at this stage.

“We’ve got five or six big games coming up before the next international break and I don’t try to look too far ahead until the end of the season, ‘cos I honestly don’t know,” Kenny said.

Everton will surely not want to lose Kenny after such a promising season, but he will presumably want assurances of first-team football upon his return.

Kenny has proven beyond all doubt that he has the ability to play regularly now, and Everton will have to offer him more game time than they have previously if they want to keep him.

The 22-year-old has played 40 games for the Toffees to date, but he has generally been used as a back-up option rather than a regular starter at Goodison Park.