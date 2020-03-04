Quick links

22-year-old suggests he doesn't know if he'll be at Everton next term

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tom Davies (L) Jonjoe Kenny and Yannick Bolasie during the Everton FC training session at USM Finch Farm on April 17, 2018 in Halewood, England.
Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny has done well since moving away from the Premier League.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Veltins-Arena on November 9, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Jonjoe Kenny has told the Independent that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be at Everton next season or not yet.

Kenny has been loaned out by Everton to Schalke, and he has seriously impressed in the Bundesliga.

The English right-back has been given regularly game time for Schalke, and he has taken well to top level senior football.

There has now been talk of him returning to Everton to compete with Seamus Coleman for the right-back spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

 

But Kenny admits that he doesn’t know where his future lies at this stage.

“We’ve got five or six big games coming up before the next international break and I don’t try to look too far ahead until the end of the season, ‘cos I honestly don’t know,” Kenny said.

Everton will surely not want to lose Kenny after such a promising season, but he will presumably want assurances of first-team football upon his return.

Jonjoe Kenny of FC Schalke 04 celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and Hertha BSC at Veltins-Arena on August 31, 2019 in...

Kenny has proven beyond all doubt that he has the ability to play regularly now, and Everton will have to offer him more game time than they have previously if they want to keep him.

The 22-year-old has played 40 games for the Toffees to date, but he has generally been used as a back-up option rather than a regular starter at Goodison Park. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

