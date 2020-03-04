18-year-old shares why he left Spurs, after Mourinho gave him a chance in first-team training

Tottenham Hotspur allowed Luis Binks to leave in February.

Tottenham Hotspur surprised many by announcing the departure of Victor Wanyama on Tuesday night, completing a deal to offload him to Montreal Impact.

Wanyama heads off to Canada to play for Thierry Henry in Major League Soccer, but he's not the only Tottenham player to make that move to Montreal in recent times.

Defender Luis Binks made the exact same move in February, leaving Tottenham's developmental ranks to make the move to the Saputo Stadium.

Binks, 18, had spent 13 years in the Tottenham ranks, but when Montreal came calling, he decided to go and play senior football.

Primarily a centre back, Binks has already played twice for Montreal since his February move, starting in the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS.

Now, Binks has commented on his decision to leave Spurs, admitting to MLS Soccer that he was actually involved with the first team once Jose Mourinho arrived as manager.

Training with the first team wasn't quite enough for Binks though, and he believes it's better to be playing first-team football in MLS rather than playing Under-23 football.

Binks added that he thinks leaving Spurs for Montreal was a 'no-brainer', and has no regrets about his move despite having a taste of first-team life with Tottenham.

“Since Mourinho had come in, I was a lot more involved,” said Binks. “Over Christmas, I was in while everyone else was off. There were a few that would come in and I was one of them to train with the first team.”

“Some could see why I’ve done it, but some were saying, ‘Why has he done that?’. I’ve got no regrets about coming to play first-team football at the age of 18. It’s better than playing Under-23 football in front of, I don’t know, 200 people. I’m happy with my decision. I’m working under the coaching staff, playing with players that are so experienced in Europe and MLS. It’s a no-brainer to come here, really,” he added.