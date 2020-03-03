Quick links

Aston Villa

'Won't be enough': Collymore predicts how many more points Villa will get

Stan Collymore has predicted how many points his old club will get in their remaining games.

Former Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore has predicted the amount of points his old employers will gain between now and the end of the season.

In the Daily Mirror, Collymore fears Villa won't get enough points before the end of the campaign to prevent themselves slipping straight back into the Championship.

 

He said: "Aston Villa have slipped into the bottom three and my worry for my old club is goals. Wesley didn’t work, got injured and there aren’t enough goals collectively to put teams away. At Watford Troy Deeney is back, who’s a leader. Villa don’t have that up front.

"I’ve got them down to get between five and nine more points. That would only take them to a maximum of 34 which won’t be enough. Jack Grealish has put in Premier League performances. The players around him have not shown that consistent quality. Villa are going to have to put in performances they have not managed this season to stay up."

Villa have let in more goals than any other side in the Premier League but there are eight sides who have scored less, including Burnley and Sheffield United, who are in the top half.

That suggests that despite Villa's striking injuries, it's at the back where they haven't been up to standard, contrary to what Collymore says.

Does that mean his predictions about the results until the end of the season will be wide of the mark too? It remains to be seen.

It's clear that Grealish needs greater support and someone to share the burden of trying to drag his side out of trouble, but it might do Dean Smith more good if defensive organisation was improved.

