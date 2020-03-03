Will there be a The Windsors series 4? Fans already ask for a new season on Channel 4!

The Channel 4 show The Windsors follows the life of the British royal family. Will there be a season 4?

Since its first air date in 2016, The Windsors quickly became a fan-favourite series for its parodical portrayal of the royal family.

The Channel 4 show sees its characters placed in a soap opera much like EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

From disagreements in the royal household to relationship dramas, fans are able to enjoy the likes of attention seeker Pippa and Kate Middleton who fails to fit in the royal family.

Now that the show is back for a third season, viewers are naturally interested if there will be a fourth one.

So, let's find out if The Windsors will be renewed for season 4.

Will there be series 4 of The Windsors?

Unconfirmed.

Season 1 and 2 of The Windsors aired in 2016 and 2017. But fans had to wait until 2020 for the third season to arrive.

In May 2018, Channel 4 aired a royal wedding special following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in that same year.

So even if a fourth season gets commissioned, it's very likely that we have to wait a few years for it to arrive.

What does Channel 4 say about series 4 of The Windsors?

One keen fan decided to try their luck in finding out whether Channel 4 has already ordered a season 4 of The Windsors.

“Just watched the Windsors series 3 I loved it! When is series 4 coming?” the viewer wrote.

In response, Channel 4 said: “Wow Mark - you're too fast for us! No info on a series 4 of #TheWindsors just yet!”

Fans are so hooked they want series 4 now

A number of fans were quick to finish series 3 of The Windsors. And unsurprisingly, they are already asking for more!

One fan wrote: “Watch @channel4 The Windsors, so funny, scriptwriters deserve to have knighthoods. Rather a Zen question. Whoever chose the cast is genius.

“I love every actor, totally brilliant. Just find the series so funny. Well done to everyone involved. Need series 4 etc.”

@GeorgeJeffrie @BertTylerMoore loving series 3 of @Channel4 @The_Windsors_ such amazing writing Gents. Have u penned series 4 yet? — the m j-f (@markjustinford) March 2, 2020

