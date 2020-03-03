Will there be a Followers season 2? Fans crave more of Netflix’s Japanese series!

Netflix recently dropped the first season of Followers. And fans are already craving a season 2!

Followers is a Japanese drama series by filmmaker and photographer Mika Ninagawa.

Some of her other credits include Diner, No Longer Human and Helter Skelter.

The Netflix show sees struggling actress Natsume (Elaiza Ikeda) juggling several jobs and auditions at the same time. Meanwhile, photographer Limi (Miki Nakatani) is a renowned and successful photographer.

Followers quickly became a massive hit among fans in Japan. And since its release on Netflix, the Japanese series has become pretty popular among international viewers as well.

So, let's see if Followers will be renewed for a second season.

Will there be a Followers season 2?

The second season is not confirmed yet.

Netflix previously explained that they wait 28 days before they make a decision for a future series of a show. If a show is successful and has a big viewership, the streaming service usually renews it for more seasons.

The earliest we could hear about a potential season 2 of Followers will be the end of March 2020.

The first season was filmed last year. Therefore, if Netflix approves the series for a new season, we can expect it to arrive in 2021.

What does director Mika Ninagawa say about season 2?

Following the success of Followers' first season, Mika Ninagawa took to her social media pages to say how grateful she was that so many fans fell in love with the series.

But she's pretty tight-lipped when it comes to an update for season 2.

Nevertheless, fans continue to comment under the director's posts, questioning the future of the show.

Fans resonate a lot with Followers!

Viewers are praising the show for shining light on female empowerment and its overall message for what it means to be a woman in the modern world.

One fan tweeted: “If anybody’s looking for a good binge-watch, the Japanese Netflix original called Followers was just released last week. 9 episodes. amazing story and commentary on being a woman in today’s society, at all ages and in all circumstances we face. 10/10 recommend.”

Just finished Followers on netflix!

WOW! The message abt women empowerment is so strong I love it!

And that ending when Limi and Natsu finally met....

It is most beautiful jdrama ending I've seen!!! Like ever!

Perfume's Tokyo Girl was perfect in that scene too!! OMG! — Chiaki (@watashiwachiaki) March 3, 2020

