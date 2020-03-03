Will FIFA 21 have VAR? PS5, Xbox Series X debut to include cross-platform play between consoles?

FIFA 21 should land on PS5 and Xbox Series X in the Fall, and fans are desperate to know if it will have VAR and cross-platform multiplayer.

FIFA 20 came out back in September and was a disappointment at launch thanks to a Career Mode bug that turned every Premier League table into a topsy-turvy alternate reality where the bad teams were good and the good teams were bad. However, since its launch, most eyes have turned towards FIFA 21 with fans wanting to know whether the game will have VAR and if it'll feature cross-platform play between the PS5 and Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One.

It's been a terrible weekend for FIFA 20 thanks to continuous EA sever woes for players trying to connect and play online. Hopefully these frequent server errors won't be an issue with FIFA 21, but then again we all know they will be.

So, instead of praying for the inevitable not to happen, let's instead discuss the possibility of VAR being implemented in FIFA 21, as well as the likelihood of cross-platform play between the PS5 and Xbox Series X and its older siblings.

FIFA 21 release date PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X

The FIFA 21 release date for PS4 and Xbox One could be September 25th.

As for the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X, a FIFA 21 release date is impossible to predict as it's dependent on when these next-gen consoles launch in the Fall.

In regard to the September 25th release date for current-gen platforms, this is the most likely launch date as FIFA 18 (September 29th), FIFA 19 (September 28th) and FIFA 20 (September 27th) all launched on the final Friday of September.

Of course, similar to FIFA 20 which entered Early Access on September 24th, there will no doubt be Early Access and EA Access incentives to play before the release of the Standard Edition.

The Nintendo Switch could also receive their own version of FIFA 21, but - judging by the horrible FIFA 20 Legacy Edition - you'll want to avoid it at all costs.

Will FIFA 21 have VAR?

It's unknown whether FIFA 21 will have VAR.

Fans have been discussing whether FIFA 21 will have VAR or not, but EA Sports haven't announced anything yet.

Although there will probably be some advocates for the video assistant referee being implemented to make the game fully realistic, to us it's modern technology that should be avoided by EA.

VAR has done nothing but turn the enjoyment of the Premier League into a repetitive meme that continues to anger and bore people to death. And, speaking as a Wolves fan, FIFA 21 would be more irritating than usual if we suddenly had goals ruled offside for someone having bigger feet than their opponent.

While the FIFA series has always prided itself on being as realistic as possible with its player mannerisms, advertising boards and whatnot, VAR would be mimicking real-life too much as no gamer would want their goals to repeatedly be scrapped after scoring.

So, as in real-life, all we have to say in regard to VAR being in FIFA 21 is f**k VAR.

Will FIFA 21 be cross-platform?

FIFA 21 will be cross-platform, but crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X is massively unlikely.

Even FIFA 20 doesn't support crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, and PC, so the chances for FIFA 21 with PS5 and Xbox Series X plus older platforms are next to none.

It's unknown why PS4 and Xbox One players can't play against each other in FIFA 20 seeing as Modern Warfare and Fortnite players can, but even Star Wars Battlefront 2 doesn't support crossplay so it's a consistent omission by EA.

We can obviously hope that FIFA 21 will feature crossplay, but don't expect anything.