Why isn’t Holby City on TV tonight? When is the BBC soap back?

Filiz Mustafa
Holby City
Filiz Mustafa Profile
Filiz Mustafa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Holby City usually airs on Tuesday nights at 8 pm. But the BBC One soap is not on TV tonight.

The medical drama series has been going strong since its first air date back in 1999. 

The show is closely linked to its sister soap Casualty and the two regularly make crossover episodes with characters and storylines.  

In fact, Holby was created as a spin-off show of Casualty and has earned great popularity among viewers over the last 20 years.  

But Holby City is not on BBC One for a new episode tonight. 

Holby City

Why isn’t Holby City on TV tonight?

BBC One will not broadcast Holby City at its usual time slot at 8 pm tonight (Tuesday, March 3rd). 

The broadcaster is airing the FA Cup this week which is why there are so many changes within its TV schedule.

Instead of Holby City, BBC One will air the Chelsea v Liverpool match from 7.30 pm to 10 pm.

And on top of that, there won't be Holby next week either!

Fans are sad about Holby City's cancellation

As expected, many fans of Holby City are disappointed that the soap is not back with a new episode on Tuesday. 

Especially those who don't care about football and are used to watch the medical drama every week.

“I'm not sure I can get through a whole week without Holby to be honest,” one fan reacted. Another one tweeted: “Awwww...No Holby City this week. Need to self medicate on previous episodes!”

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Filiz Mustafa Profile

Filiz Mustafa

Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.