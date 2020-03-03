Where is Always a Witch filmed? Filming locations for season 2 on Netflix series!

Always a Witch is back for a second season on Netflix. But where is the hit series filmed?

Netflix is ordering more and more foreign-language series. After the likes of Narcos: Mexico and La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Always a Witch is the latest hit among the streaming service's non-English shows.

The Colombian Spanish-language series centres on a witch Carmen Eguiluz (Angely Gaviria) who travels back and forth between the 17th century and the present day.

So where is season 2 of Always a Witch filmed?

Always a Witch season 2: Filming locations

The Netflix series was filmed in several locations across Colombia. One of the places the series was filmed is in the famous touristic spot of Cartagena.

The second season takes us through the colourful streets and buildings of Cartagena's present-day. Always a Witch features several courtyard spots and cute streets with umbrella installations.

The other two locations are in Colombia's capital Bogota and the town of Honda. Bogota also features buildings with bright colours.

On the other hand, Honda is a smaller town but has a lot to offer such as old bridges and colonial buildings.

Other filming locations

According to IMDB, filming of Always a Witch took place in Australia as well. And this is not a surprise since the show is about a time-travelling witch who can make journeys across the globe as often as she wants to.

Episodes of the Netflix series were filmed in Melbourne and Mount Waverley. The latter is a suburb located in Victoria, Melbourne.

Fans of Always a Witch adore present-day Cartagena

People are in love with present-day Cartagena after watching Always a Witch!

One keen fan of the Netflix series wrote: “After my addiction to La Reina del Flow set in Medellín, Colombia I'm loving Siempre Bruja (Always A Witch) set in Cartagena.

“Loving the Afro-Caribbean element, the colonial old town, the ocean, the syncretism and magic. Plus time travel. So much fun.”

Here are more reactions from people on Twitter:

i actually like always a witch. Cartagena is a beauty — Celestial (@_laashleyyy) July 16, 2019

I’m in love with Cartagena now thanks to Always a Witch — david (@Bearbrandd) March 18, 2019

Always a Witch on Netflix. Latina must watch. Beautiful scenes of Cartagena #AlwaysAWitch #netflix #colombianas — Mrs. Ruiz (@Tanerita) March 3, 2019