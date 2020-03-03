Where has TBN gone? Christian TV’s new channel and number for Freeview

Some viewers are having difficulty watching the TBN TV channel but how can they tune back in?

TV channels rarely stay in the same place forever, especially if the TV channel in question is one of the smaller ones.

It can be hugely frustrating when we want to tune into a programme only to find that channel is either not working or has moved.

Viewers of the religious TV TBN here in the UK have recently experienced issues accessing the channel but why and how can viewers get the channel back on their screens?

Where has the TBN channel gone?

Viewers of the religious TV channel, TBN, have been experiencing some issues of late with many not being able to tune into the channel.

This, according to TBN's own website, is because the channel has been moved over to a new Freeview provider in order to reach viewers across all of the UK as previously the channel was only available in certain areas.

How to get TBN back on your TV

According to TBN's official website, their best guideline for re-gaining access to TBN is to re-tune your Freeview TV.

This can be done in one of your TV's settings menus.

TBN also suggests trying to watch BBC1HD on channel 101. If this channel doesn't work either, you may need to upgrade your equipment to HD in order to continue watching TBN.

However, if neither of these methods works, TBN advises checking out Freeview's troubleshooting guide to help identify and resolve the issue.

Channel numbers

Despite the need to re-tune, TBN should still have the same channel numbers.

On Freeview, TBN is channel number 65.

While on Sky, TBN is channel 582.

TBN, meanwhile, is not available on Virgin Media.

Alternatively, TBN is available to watch online via TBN's official site.