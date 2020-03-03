Where are the marshes in Liar? BBC series has helped tourism in Essex village

The series is back, but where are the marshes in Liar located?

Sometimes, the locations of a film or series can become characters in themselves.

There are a number of great examples, from Tokyo in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation to the titular building of The Haunting of Hill House.

One more recent example would have to be Liar.

Harry and Jack Williams' thriller series arrived on screens back in September 2017 and was an immediate hit with both critics and general audiences alike. Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd were praised for their performances, tackling a sinister tale of attraction turned deadly, while the writing was also cherished.

After six episodes we were all hooked, but unfortunately, there was a seriously long wait between seasons, with the second finally kickstarting on Monday, March 2nd 2020.

Again, we are shown stunning shots of the marshes, but where are they exactly?

Where are the marshes in Liar?

The marshes in Liar can be found in Tollesbury, on the Essex coast, according to the Radio Times.

They make an incredible setting for the memorable opening scene, in which we gaze upon a kayak being steered ahead by Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt).

The location becomes integral to the narrative and we return to it numerous times throughout the story. Additionally, it's noted that the Tollesbury Marina is located at the mouth of the River Blackwater, where it meets the North Sea. The stunning aerial shots of the landscape showcase both the marshes and the wonderful cinematography, lending it the appearance of a jaw-dropping labyrinth.

It's perhaps not too surprising that fans of the show were keen to check them out for themselves...

Great day on Tollesbury Wick Marshes @EssexWildlife pic.twitter.com/fhVgLVFGcK — Tim Middleton (@Prof_Middleton) January 14, 2018

Fans flocked to Tollesbury after Liar

As highlighted by the Express back when the show began airing in 2017, a number of tourists have headed over to the Tollesbury Saltings marina thanks to seeing it in Liar.

The source includes that a Harbour View bistro and bar worker revealed: “We’ve had a lot more tourists than usual arriving since the start of the series in September. Lots of visitors have been telling us that they have come to explore the area after seeing it on TV.”

It's striking appearance and patterns make it an ideal place to get some snaps, but it's worth noting that during high spring tides the mud banks are actually submerged.

For fans of watersports, the marshes have also become a fairly popular spot for a range of activities.

Liar's Eliza Mellor talks filming locations

The earlier source [Express] points out that the series was originally set in Bath, but there was a desire to find a more striking location to shoot, with producer Eliza Mellor revealing: “Two places we really liked were Deal [in Kent] with its pier and these marshes in Essex."

He continued: "On one of our first recess we had our cameraman Matt Gray with us and he had one of these small drones. He said, ‘I’d love to send it up and we can see what it looks like from a height...’ He put the footage on his phone and we looked at it there and then. It looked so amazing. Because they are so tidal you get the water coming in and covering those marshes and then going out and leaving that muddy estuary. It does look extraordinary so we decided to combine the two locations.”

The results of their determination are right there on the screen, sure to attract admiration from new audiences as more continue to seek out this BBC gem.

