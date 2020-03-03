Quick links

'What does he have to do?': Some West Ham fans baffled by Moyes' comments

Olly Dawes
West Ham United fans enjoy the atmosphere during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on May 5, 2018 in Leicester, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals caught the eye against Southampton.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham United beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, and the front four enjoyed a very productive day for the Hammers.

David Moyes picked a bold lineup, going with Pablo Fornals down the left and Jarrod Bowen down the right, allowing Michail Antonio to get forward and support Sebastien Haller up top.

They combined for all the goals; Fornals picked out Bowen to make it 1-0, before Antonio's cross was turned home by Haller at the second attempt.

 

Fornals then found Antonio for 3-1, with Hammers fans given a glimpse of a more adventurous West Ham side as they picked up just their second win under Moyes.

Moyes deserves praise for putting out such an attacking side, and this must now be the blueprint for West Ham moving forward – but he stopped short of going overboard about Fornals.

Moyes told Football.London that he didn't think Fornals was 'very good' despite his two assists, claiming he wanted to see him 'do more with the ball' whilst praising his work rate.

David Moyes of West Ham United shouts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

That's likely Moyes just trying to get that extra bit of quality out of Fornals, just as he did with Marko Arnautovic in the 2017-18 season, but some West Ham fans seem a little baffled.

West Ham fans jumped to defend Fornals, claiming he was 'quality' whilst wondering just why Moyes doesn't appear completely sold on the Spaniard just yet, believing that he wouldn't be so harsh on other West Ham players and joking that even when he's praising Fornals, it still manages to sound negative.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

