'What does he have to do?': Some West Ham fans baffled by Moyes' comments

West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals caught the eye against Southampton.

West Ham United beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, and the front four enjoyed a very productive day for the Hammers.

David Moyes picked a bold lineup, going with Pablo Fornals down the left and Jarrod Bowen down the right, allowing Michail Antonio to get forward and support Sebastien Haller up top.

They combined for all the goals; Fornals picked out Bowen to make it 1-0, before Antonio's cross was turned home by Haller at the second attempt.

Fornals then found Antonio for 3-1, with Hammers fans given a glimpse of a more adventurous West Ham side as they picked up just their second win under Moyes.

Moyes deserves praise for putting out such an attacking side, and this must now be the blueprint for West Ham moving forward – but he stopped short of going overboard about Fornals.

Moyes told Football.London that he didn't think Fornals was 'very good' despite his two assists, claiming he wanted to see him 'do more with the ball' whilst praising his work rate.

That's likely Moyes just trying to get that extra bit of quality out of Fornals, just as he did with Marko Arnautovic in the 2017-18 season, but some West Ham fans seem a little baffled.

West Ham fans jumped to defend Fornals, claiming he was 'quality' whilst wondering just why Moyes doesn't appear completely sold on the Spaniard just yet, believing that he wouldn't be so harsh on other West Ham players and joking that even when he's praising Fornals, it still manages to sound negative.

Moyes needs to drop his agenda, Fornals is fully one of our most talented players https://t.co/pCURjTs15T — Waba (@bagianski1) March 1, 2020

Why does Moyes have to be negative when complimenting Fornals? He was absolute class yesterday! #WHUFC #COYI https://t.co/Tyhg7Ex4e4 — West Ham News & Views (@WHUFC_News_6) March 1, 2020

He's so angry that he has to play him over Lanzini lol https://t.co/CTIw3mKZsV — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) March 1, 2020

What has Moyes got against fornals.. He is obsessed with lanzini cause of what he did in his last spell For Moyes at West Ham, fornals is Quality — Grant Carter (@GrantCa44579231) March 1, 2020

Would he say that about Lanzini or Anderson, I don’t think so

Jeez what does he have to do ... he was very good — gooding susan (@goodingsusan1) March 1, 2020

He never has anything fully positive to say about him. Even positives sound and turn negative. — West Ham (@WestHamNews___) March 1, 2020

Why is it even when he's complimenting he still has to make it sounds incredibly negative. — Sam Puncher (@sam_puncher) March 1, 2020