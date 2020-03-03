What has happened to soak.com? Bathroom retailer will be managed by another firm!

Bathroom retailer Soak.com sells everything from accessories to furniture. But what has happened to the firm?

Soak.com is an online retailer based in West Midlands and offers a variety of products for every home.

From cabinets to shower curtains, soak.com quickly became a favourite retailer for its stylish and contemporary bathrooms.

However, in 2019 the company started seeking a new buyer for the second time after going through financial difficulties.

So, here's what happened to the online bathroom retailer.

What has happened to soak.com?

Soak.com has gone into administration after a sudden drop in turnover.

The bathroom retailer will now be managed by corporate recovery specialist Leonard Curtis from Manchester.

The news comes after the company failed twice to find a new buyer in 2019.

According to the Telegraph, soak.com saw a drastic drop from £70m in 2018 to just £43m. In their report, the publication says the retailer used to be owned by former Boohoo executive Christopher Bale.

The financial difficulties of the company started last year when it first spoke about the redundancy of 15 staff members.

What are soak.com's employees saying?

Many employees have taken to LinkedIn to share their opinions on the news.

One staff member of soak.com said: “Many of you may have already heard that soak.com went into administration on Friday, leaving many of us devastated and now searching for a new job.

“If anybody is recruiting for a Merchandiser role please get in touch or kindly share my profile across your network.”