What has happened to Docrafts? Everything Art & Craft gives crafting company new lease of life

Whatever happened to the arts and crafts site Docrafts?

The world of business can often be cut-throat and volatile, especially for some of the smaller companies out there who may struggle to compete against the online giants such as Amazon.

As a result, it can often be common for businesses, large or small, to fail and disappear.

In the case of a store, this leaves customers without a location to shop and employees out of work.

One company that has left customers wanting is Docrafts, a supplier of all things arts and crafts, but what has happened to them and their website in recent years?

What is Docrafts?

Docrafts was a company that provided supplies and inspiration for arts and crafts projects.

As well as having their own bespoke website and social media accounts online, the company also sold products to high street crafting stores.

What happened to Docrafts?

After being founded in 1996, Docrafts has gone through a lot of change over the decades and has suffered some tough times in recent years.

In March 2019, the company's social media, specifically Twitter, as well as Docrafts' bespoke website suddenly became inactive and in the case of the website, no longer exists.

This coincided with Docrafts original parent company, Design Objective Ltd, going into liquidation in the same month after a winding-up petition was issued.

A new lease of life

Luckily for arts and crafts fans, the company lives on but under a different name.

In 2016, before Design Objective Ltd collapsed, Docrafts was purchased by West Design Products, a rival company, who incorporated the Docrafts range and inspiration into a new site, Everything Art & Craft which collates products from a range of suppliers and looks to give people inspiration for arts and crafts projects.

Apart from Twitter, Everything Art & Craft continues to run the Docrafts social media accounts and regularly posts on the likes of Pinterest and Instagram.