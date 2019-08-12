What does Helch mean? Graffiti artist captures the attention of the Queen!

The tag takeover has received considerable attention across social media.

"Ooo that looks nice!" you may say to your mate, gazing upon some striking graffiti from the view of the train. "What a state!" could quite easily be the reply, and quite commonly, it is.

The debate of graffiti as art is a recurring and increasingly timely one, with more and more tags - graffiti names - appearing every single week. Admittedly, like most things, some examples you see are wildly better than others. Some clearly take great skill, time and effort, whereas some are essentially scrawled quickly; there for the sake of being there.

Often, it's all about placement. If a tag is slapped somewhere important then people tend to get a little aggravated by it, whereas if it's tucked away then it isn't considered much of an issue. In the case of Helch, it's become a considerable problem.

Helch graffiti everywhere!

For some, the problem is the sheer mystery of it all.

Many graffiti artists' tag is like their superhero name; they'll venture out under cover of darkness to make their presence known. One such presence that has become unavoidable recently is that of Helch.

As reported by MyLondon, the word "Helch" has appeared on bridges and over motorways, including the M1, M4 and M5 and beyond. The same source notes that Highways England has had to issue a warning to the mysterious perpetrator.

A spokesperson made the following comments: "We view this as an act of vandalism and will work in partnership with the police to pursue prosecution wherever possible... Safety is Highways England's priority, and we would strongly urge people not to engage in dangerous acts of vandalism."

So, whoever is responsible, they could be in huge trouble if they're identified. Perhaps the biggest upset has been the 10 x 60 foot Helch which has affected the view of Windsor Castle. According to The Sun, a royal source said: "The Queen was extremely upset to hear that this view of Windsor Castle has been turned into such an eyesore."

On our #childcare travels we often see Helch's 'work'. Seems like he's been noticed by the Queen as well. Still getting over the demise of Give Peas a Chance on the M25 though. Anyone with us? https://t.co/Nhm6rIeC9O #Helch #happychildcare #childcarejobs #graffiti #graffitiorart pic.twitter.com/IHiUFnIPUW — The Happy Childcare Company (@HappyChildCo) August 28, 2019

Twitter talks Helch

As we were saying, graffiti always tends to divide public opinion, and that's exactly what this has done.

Whatever camp you fall in though, the main issue has been the confusion it's caused. Over the months, numerous people have taken to Twitter to discuss their opinion on the tag, or rather, ask questions to those who may know more about it. One user said "What is #helch ? And why is Boris one? Coz he makes you gag or because he is a graffiti artist? I’m so confused".

Other comments range from "Whoever #helch is the dude has been on a mad one in London. The tag is literally everywhere! Even over the M25" to "Whoever he is, he’s got bloody long arms."

An iconic piece of graffiti emblazoned "give peas a chance" has been covered up by one of their tags, which many have taken issue with. However, it really does appear to be everywhere right now, and it's spreading.

What does Helch mean?

After many have seen the "Boris is a Helch" graffiti, it's worth asking what it actually means. One Twitter user wrote: "Definitely feeling old this morning - hurriedly googling HELCH after seeing new graffiti on my way to work and thinking it’s a new word I’ve got to clumsily add into my vocab to stay relevant."

Well, according to Urban Dictionary, it means to belch and hiccup at the same time; it's also described as "when you see something disgusting and want to throw up."

However, since the "Give Peas a Chance" cover-up incident, it's taken on a very new meaning. The site's top definition for the word is now: "Word used to show disgust to peas and landmarks." A sense of humour there!

Where will it turn up next...

