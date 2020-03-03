Tottenham talent dedicates goal to Mauricio Pochettino with heartfelt Instagram post

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Maurizio Pochettino scored on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur's first team lost 3-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, and it was the turn of the Under-23's on Monday.

Spurs took on Wolves Under-23's at Stevenage's Broadhall Way, and whilst it was 3-2 once again, Tottenham actually won this time.

Three first-half goals did the damage, as Troy Parrott opened the scoring just a day after playing a late cameo in that Premier League clash between the two sides.

Jeremie Mukendi added a second before Maurizio Pochettino made it 3-0 by the break. A brace from Renat Dadashov gave Wolves hope, but Spurs held out for the win.

Parrott will be delighted with his goal, but it was even more special for Pochettino given that the winger scored on his father's birthday.

Maurizio is, of course, the son of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and he not only scored but also recorded an assist.

After the game, the 18-year-old wide man took to Instagram to dedicate his goal to his dad, wishing him a happy birthday as he turned 48 on Monday.

Many Spurs fans still miss Pochettino senior, and having his son continuing his legacy at Spurs will a source of real emotion for some supporters.