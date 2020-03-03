Tottenham boss says £30m attacker is available tomorrow

Erik Lamela has had a stop-start 2020 with Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he expects Erik Lamela to be available for tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Norwich City.

The Argentine attacker has only started three games for Spurs in 2020 across all competitions due to a series of niggling injuries.

Lamela has been absent since Tottenham's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea last month and missed the 3-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers this past weekend.

But although Mourinho says that the former Roma winger - a £30 million signing in 2013 [The Telegraph] - should be available, the Portuguese coach made a disclaimer that he also expected him to be fit for the visit of Wolves.

He said, as quoted by Football London: "Yes [he is expecting him to be available tomorrow]. I expect, but I also expected him to play last Sunday and it was not possible. But I expect."

Tottenham are already without Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and although Lamela isn't famed for his goalscoring, the 27-year-old, who has netted 16 times in the Premier League in seven years, can add at least something to the attack.

His ability to carry out the high-energy pressing that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino loved is what made him a fan favourite among some supporters of the North London club.

And Mourinho will no doubt fancy and need his energy against the Canaries tomorrow.