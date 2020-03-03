Tony Pulis lauds 'absolutely outstanding' Arsenal man who is showing he can 'play anywhere'

Bukayo Saka impressed for Arsenal once again last night as his side progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Tony Pulis has spoken in awe of the 'absolutely outstanding' Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka after he helped his side to a 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night.

The former Premier League manager told BBC Radio 5 Live that Saka is a someone who is showing that he 'can play anywhere' after another impressive display for Arsenal.

Saka is a winger by trade, but given Arsenal's recent problems at left-back because of injuries, he has found himself being deployed in the fullback area, and as a result, he has thrived.

Pulis, who has managed several hundred top-flight games and seen youngsters come and go, thinks that Arsenal have a player on their hands when it comes to Saka.

"Saka has been absolutely outstanding [against Portsmouth]," Pulis told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I have watched him twice. I think he is going to be a top, top player.

"He looks a player who can play anywhere. He has got tremendous ability, control and temperament and he's got wonderful pace. He is physically strong enough, he has proved that in the two games I have watched. He looks a real prospect.

"Not for me [on it being too early in Saka playing left-back for England]. I think if he's good enough, he is good enough, no matter what age he is."

There's no doubt that it has been a pretty bleak season for the Gunners and it wasn't helped last Thursday evening when they were knocked out of Europe.

But Saka has been a bright spark and someone who has perhaps taken his game to the next level ever since Mikel Arteta walked through the doors in December.

Whilst Saka was showcasing his talents under Unai Emery, it seems as though he has already taken that next step under his new boss and nothing seems to be stopping him in his current road of pretty quick progression.