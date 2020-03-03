Quick links

'Time to bring him home': Some Liverpool fans want ex-Red to return after Monday's news

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool lost Under-23 coach Neil Critchley to Blackpool on Monday.

Neil Critchley the head coach

Liverpool have not only lost their unbeaten league record, but also their Under-23 boss in the last few days.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Watford ended Liverpool's 44-game unbeaten streak, and killed off their hopes of an invincible league season.

Jurgen Klopp will have been reeling from that defeat, and come Monday, he was hit with another blow as Neil Critchley left the club for Blackpool.

 

Liverpool's Under-23 boss has decided to take his first managerial job by taking over the League One side, leaving Klopp with a big hole to fill.

Critchley was called upon to take charge of cup games against Aston Villa and Shrewsbury Town, but has now decided it's time to go and be a manager on a more permanent basis.

Klopp must now find a new Under-23 boss, and some Liverpool fans are taking to Twitter to suggest a potential appointment – Xabi Alonso.

Xabi Alonso of Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and SC Freiburg at Allianz Arena on May 20, 2017 in Munich, Germany.

Alonso, 38, is currently the coach of Real Sociedad B, but is a popular shout for the Liverpool Under-23 job having spent five years at Anfield, scoring 19 goals in 210 games.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that it's time to bring Alonso home to Anfield after more than 10 years away, believing he would be an 'amazing' appointment and 'perfect' for the club.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

