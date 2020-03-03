TikTok's coronavirus song - Vietnam government's PSA song and dance goes viral

The severity of coronavirus keeps growing, with more and more cases announced by the day, and yet it remains something people continue to laugh at.

From SNL sketches to chat show host gags, coronavirus has continually popped up everywhere over the past few weeks. And now TikTok are having their turn.

TikTok is known for its viral trends, and this one they are taking literally.

The WHO tackles TikTok

On Friday, February 28th, the World Health Organisation (WHO) took to TikTok to teach young people about the coronavirus and to stop the spread of misinformation.

They obviously took to the wrong platform though, as the videos they created were more PSA than TikTok-worthy.

However, they had still racked up nearly 162,000 followers and 1.2 million likes by Monday, March 2nd. But that is not what is really capturing the attention of TikTok users, as a viral dance trend and song have been circulated, all in relation to the coronavirus.

@who We are joining @tiktok to provide you with reliable and timely public health advice! Our first post: How to protect yourself from ##coronavirus ? ♬ original sound - who

What is the TikTok 'corona' song?

There is one song which seems to be circulating more than most and that is the 'It's Corona Time' song. You can listen to it here on YouTube.

It is unconfirmed who created the song originally.

There is also another song which has been circulated. This one comes from a much more official source - the Vietnamese government.

Vietnam have created a public information video about how to limit the spread of coronavirus, in song form. And the song is darn catchy, so they have done well on that front. We're not sure how informative it will be for those who do not speak Vietnamese, though.

Check out the Vietnamese government's PSA song below.

Vietnam's coronavirus dance goes viral

The original dance was choreographed by Quang Dang, but it went viral thanks to the song and dances appearance on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Now Quang Dang's video has been viewed over 1.6 million times and counting, with many replicating the dance.

Check out the original below.

