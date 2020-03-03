The Invisible Man film review - Elisabeth Moss astonishes in imaginative adaptation

Leigh Whannell follows up his sophomore effort Upgrade by breathing new life into an old tale. While the property of The Invisible Man will be familiar to many, make no mistake, it hasn't been done like this before - 4/5

In 2004, the landscape of horror would change thanks to one movie…

Of course, we’re talking about James Wan’s influential and iconic Saw, written by Leigh Whannell.

He went on to write 2010’s immensely successful Insidious, but it wasn’t until the 2013 sequel - Insidious: Chapter 3 - that he stepped up to the role of director. With his directorial feature debut he established promise and his 2018 sophomore effort Upgrade undoubtedly announced him as a filmmaker to watch. Now, with The Invisible Man, he has cemented himself as a remarkable director, tackling a familiar story yet making it entirely his own.

When 2017’s The Mummy underwhelmed at the box office, plans for a Dark Universe were called into question and an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1897 novel was then entrusted to Leigh with Jason Blum as producer.

Instead of approaching it as a blockbuster, he decided to revise it his own way, telling the story of a woman named by Cecilia (played by Elisabeth Moss) trapped in an abusive relationship. Things take a turn when news surfaces of her partner’s suicide, however, she becomes increasingly convinced that he has faked his death and continues to torment her. To say anything more of the narrative would spoil much of the surprise, and there are plenty of those.

At its core, this is a film about gaslighting, with our protagonist urged to confront her sanity when the unexplainable begins to manifest.

We’re dealing with a farfetched premise, but for the majority of the film, Elisabeth Moss’ stunning performance is able to keep us invested and immersed in the direction Leigh often dizzyingly takes. She gives it her all, as usual, really helping to hit home themes of trauma and resilience. This is a character to root for, no matter how exhausting her situation sometimes becomes.

Read as a study of abuse it works very well, but this is sold as a horror film after all… with good reason. There are moments which are genuinely startling, and while jump scares are employed, they actually feel earned rather than cheap. Locations are always used effectively, and even when you can see the frights coming, the authority in direction will still have you feeling caught off guard.

It is worth mentioning, on the other hand, that as events unravel and the truth is revealed, it really helps to suspend disbelief and roll with it. As the last act approaches it becomes very clear that this comes from the man behind Upgrade, which will have some rolling their eyes and others gripping their armrests.

At different points, the film operates on a range of levels; if all of them resonate, you’re in for a refreshing and exhilarating time at the movies.

Leigh Whannell follows up his sophomore effort Upgrade by breathing new life into an old tale. While the property of The Invisible Man will be familiar to many, make no mistake, it hasn't been done like this before - 4/5