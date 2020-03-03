'That's an awful question': Celtic boss responds to what he was asked

The Celtic manager wasn't happy with one question that came his way.

Neil Lennon has rubbished suggestions that this season would be a 'failure' for Celtic if they fail to win another domestic treble.

The Hoops are big favourites to enjoy another clean sweep of Scottish honours this season after winning the League Cup in December and Rangers' elimination from the Scottish Cup this past weekend.

Celtic have a 12-point lead over Rangers in the Premiership and moved into the semi-final of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

The Bhoys haven't failed to win a domestic competition since Hibernian lifted the Scottish Cup way back in 2016, beating the Gers in the final.

A journalist asked Lennon whether it could be considered a failed season if they didn't win the quadruple treble. Here's how the Northern Irishman responded, via The Scottish Sun: "That's an awful question. I don't know who would deem that a failure.

"My remit is to carry on the good work that was left by Brendan [Rodgers] and so far, so good. So if some people deem it a failure that we don't succeed in that aspect then I accept that, but it's a strange question."

Lennon's side could potentially have a 15-point lead by tomorrow night if they win away to Livingston and Rangers lose at home to Hamilton.

The Gers will be expected to win at Ibrox, of course, but their stuttering domestic form can't be discounted and it wouldn't be a massive shock if Celtic did enhance their lead at the summit.

Still, it can't be considered failure if Lennon doesn't oversee another domestic treble.

They're almost becoming victims of the sky-high standards that Brendan Rodgers and Lennon have set, but pipping Rangers to the title and going within one of 10-in-a-row is still the primary goal and they're on course to achieve it.