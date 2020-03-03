Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'That is obvious': Tottenham boss makes transfer window claim this summer

Shane Callaghan
Jose Mourinho manager
The Tottenham Hotspur head coach is well aware that his side needs freshening up.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has acknowledged that he needs to sign players in the summer, but dismissed the notion that 'massive changes' are needed in North London.

Spurs lost 3-2 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon for what was their 10th defeat of the Premier League season.

As a result, Tottenham slipped five points behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Mourinho's side go to Leipzig next week for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, having lost 1-0 to the Bundesliga team in North London last week.

 

And to make matters worse, the Portuguese manager has no recognised or experienced strikers in his squad following injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

And the Tottenham boss has admitted that it's 'obvious' he needs reinforcements this summer.

He told The Standard: "Massive changes? No. Not massive changes. First of all because that is not what we think we need. Secondly because of the profile of the club. Third because of what the market is. Year after year after year it is more difficult.

"So, I am not thinking of an overhaul. Of course, we need to make our squad better, that is obvious."

Mourinho is definitely right in saying that he needs changes this summer but some Tottenham fans would argue that a semi-overhaul is needed.

Since challenging for the Premier League in 2016 and 2017, the Lilywhites have arguably gone backwards since then, evident by the fact they're seventh now going into the business end of the campaign.

And without major additions, it's difficult to see them getting better next season.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur talks to Serge Aurier in the tunnel prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

