'Surprised how good he was': Some Spurs fans urge Mourinho to give 26-year-old a run

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has suggested that he sees his future at centre-back for Jose Mourinho's side.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they could see Eric Dier, after he suggested that he believes that is his long-term position.

Dier played at centre-back for Tottenham against Wolves at the weekend, and despite their 3-2 defeat he impressed some.

Dier may have been partly at fault for one of the goals Tottenham conceded, but he was arguably their best centre-back on the day.

And after the game the England international said to FourFourTwo: “That’s the position I see myself playing.

“That’s where I see my future. I was happy to be able to play today, obviously very nice of the manager speaking that way about me.

“It’s been something that isn’t new for me. The old manager knew where I stood for a long time about position and centre-back is where I see my future and I think where I can be the best I can be.”

The comments have drawn a mixed response from Spurs fans, but there are some who believe that Dier may be better suited to playing at the back.

Spurs fans, opinions on Dier at centre back? I was actually surprised at how good he was. Not world class but did his job, apart from a few dodgy moments. — Seth (@thfcseth) March 2, 2020

Honestly thought he did good at CB — Thomas (@RizzoTHFC) March 2, 2020

Glad he thinks so as he’s a good centre back and will get even better with games. He’s not a central midfielder at this level. — Paul Crabb (@PaulJCrabb) March 2, 2020

This isn’t a surprise even from his good season in holding mid everyone always said he will end up being a centre half. Give him game time and will come good — Adam (@adamhotspurs) March 2, 2020

Always said top centre back — danny gardner (@danny0x0) March 2, 2020

Eric finally realising he ain’t a cm — Joseph Shirley (@JosephShirley87) March 3, 2020

Five years ago Eric Dier had all the makings of a top class centre-back.



Now I’m wondering whether it’s just too little too late.



Hope not but this is long overdue.#THFC #COYS — Marc BA ⚽ (@marc_ba12) March 2, 2020

He's a very good centre back. He needs a run in the position. — Ralph Farrugia (@ralphfarrugia) March 2, 2020

Dier has lost form and seemingly confidence at Tottenham after a brilliant start to life in North London.

Dier has struggled for at least a year now, with persistent injury problems halting his progress.

The 26-year-old has generally been stationed in defensive midfield at Spurs, but question marks have been raised over his mobility.

Tottenham are next in action against Norwich City, and it will be interesting to see whether Dier keeps his place in defence ahead of Toby Alderweireld.