'Surprised how good he was': Some Spurs fans urge Mourinho to give 26-year-old a run

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has suggested that he sees his future at centre-back for Jose Mourinho's side.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they could see Eric Dier, after he suggested that he believes that is his long-term position.

Dier played at centre-back for Tottenham against Wolves at the weekend, and despite their 3-2 defeat he impressed some.

Dier may have been partly at fault for one of the goals Tottenham conceded, but he was arguably their best centre-back on the day.

 

And after the game the England international said to FourFourTwo: “That’s the position I see myself playing.

“That’s where I see my future. I was happy to be able to play today, obviously very nice of the manager speaking that way about me.

“It’s been something that isn’t new for me. The old manager knew where I stood for a long time about position and centre-back is where I see my future and I think where I can be the best I can be.”

The comments have drawn a mixed response from Spurs fans, but there are some who believe that Dier may be better suited to playing at the back.

Dier has lost form and seemingly confidence at Tottenham after a brilliant start to life in North London.

Dier has struggled for at least a year now, with persistent injury problems halting his progress.

The 26-year-old has generally been stationed in defensive midfield at Spurs, but question marks have been raised over his mobility.

Tottenham are next in action against Norwich City, and it will be interesting to see whether Dier keeps his place in defence ahead of Toby Alderweireld.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

