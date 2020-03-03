Steven Gerrard shares what Rangers board said during talks with him this week

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard vowed to do some 'real, serious thinking' about his future at Ibrox.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he's had 'a lot of calls' from the Ibrox board since Saturday's Scottish Cup exit.

Gerrard vowed after the 1-0 defeat against Hearts to do some 'real, serious thinking' about his future at Rangers.

Subscribe

But speaking via the Glasgow giants' official Youtube channel on Tuesday, the 39-year-old insisted he is still 'all in' at Ibrox.

Asked if he had held talks with the Rangers chairman, Dave King, in between, Gerrard replied: "No not at all. I've had a lot of calls from the board since the weekend and the support has been incredible. Support for the players, myself and my staff.

"Those are the only conversations I've had, really. But there's been nothing about my individual future or nothing about future plans, in terms of moving forward beyond the now."

No Rangers manager since 1905 has overseen two consecutive trophyless campaigns and remained in place for a third.

But, as the former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy reasoned to Talksport on Monday, Gerrard's situation is 'unique' given the club's problems at the start of the previous decade.

Rangers spent four years working their way back to the top-flight from tier four, and recorded back-to-back third-placed finishes before Gerrard went one better last season.

Rangers fans - is Gerrard the man to bring success back to Ibrox?