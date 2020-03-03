Steven Gerrard makes exciting claim about forgotten £4m Rangers star

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have been without their big-money defender for much of the season.

Steven Gerrard has revealed that Filip Helander will be back in full training for Rangers this week.

The 26-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for the Gers since December due to injury.

Subscribe

Since the Sweden international's been absent, Rangers' season has been getting progressively worse.

Gerrard's side are 12 points behind top-of-the-table Celtic and have just been eliminated from the Scottish Cup by Hearts.

But the 39-year-old manager, whose side have a last-16 Europa League tie with Bayer Leverkusen this month, says that the towering centre-back will be training normally again by Friday.

He said to a press conference via The Record: "Filip Helander is due back in full training on Friday which will be a big boost and bonus for us."

Helander, a £4 million signing last summer [The Scotsman], has had a mixed first season at Ibrox.

There's no doubting his ability but fitness has been a problem and the big man has only managed eight Premiership appearances since August.

But with Rangers hosting Leverkusen in the first leg on Thursday week, Gerrard is right in saying that this is a 'big boost'.

Their season more than likely hinges on winning the Europa League and although it's a long shot, they have a better chance with Helander in defence.