Sport Relief triathlon 2020: Celebrities, start date and route confirmed!

Sport Relief is famed for its tough challenges, but the 2020 triathlon looks like one of their toughest yet.

The annual fundraising event is still over two weeks away (Friday, March 13th) but already the celebrities are well into their challenges.

One of the toughest challenges of all the Sport Relief activities is undeniably the triathlon. As an ancient sporting event, it is one only some of the best athletes consider completing. The triathlon is a multi-sport race which involves swimming, running and biking in three separate events.

So, when is the Sport Relief triathlon for 2020? Find out about when it will air, plus more about the celebrities taking part.

COMEDY GOLD: Watch every Bob Mortimer's 'Train Guy'

View this post on Instagram 3 cities 3 triathlons 3 days @sportrelief @bbcradio2 A post shared by The Reverend Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:55am PST

Meet the Sport Relief triathlon 2020 celebrities

Jo Whiley

Kate Bottley

Richie Anderson

Sport Relief triathlon 2020 explained

The celebrities have not commenced the triathlon as of publication date. This year, the Sport Relief challenge is called 'Dare 2 Tri'.

The first leg will begin in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday, March 11th. Traditionally, you start with the swim, then bike, then run. It can be assumed that they will follow this order.

The second leg will take place in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday, March 12th.

Finally, the last leg will take place in Manchester on Friday, March 13th. As the new home of the BBC is in Salford, Manchester, it might be the case that the three celebrities will be running across the finish line as the live Sport Relief event is broadcast.

You can donate to their fundraising page here.

What have the celebrities said about Dare 2 Tri?

Obviously a triathlon is no easy feat.

The 54-year-old presenter and DJ Jo Whiley took to Instagram to speak about the challenge:

I’d got to the age where I felt ready for a new adventure & this sporting nonsense has turned out to be good for both head and body. Absolutely petrifying at times & physically challenging but I’ve managed to achieve things that I never thought possible.

BBC presenter Richie Anderson has also repeatedly called the triathlon the "biggest challenge of my life" on Instagram.

We'll have to see how all three do on the day!

Watch Sport Relief 2020 on Friday, March 13th at 7pm on BBC One