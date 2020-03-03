Some Tottenham fans react as Pochettino Jr assists Parrott goal for under-23s

Troy Parrott was in action for Tottenham Hotspur's under-23 team last night.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott came off the bench at the weekend against Wolves for a late appearance. It wasn't much, but it was minor progress.

Last night he was back to playing under-23 football, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as it helped him state his case for more first team opportunities in the absence of Harry Kane.

It took Parrott only eight minutes to get on the scoresheet, in a match against Wolves' under-23 side.

He was set up by Mauricio Pochettino's son Maurizio, who like Parrott has made the step up from under-18 to under-23 football over the past year.

The accidental subliminal message in this tweet reflects how Pochettino Sr helped Parrott with his first team aims, taking him on pre-season and giving him a senior debut in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham fans have been frustrated that current boss Jose Mourinho has held him back, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son injured Spurs are desperate for a striker and Parrott has played just five minutes over the past month.

Here is a look at how Tottenham fans reacted to the Pochettino Jr to Parrott combination working out for the under-23 side.

