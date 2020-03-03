Quick links

Some Arsenal fans think Arteta's totally transformed their player

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the manager
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side ran out 2-0 winners over Portsmouth in the FA Cup last night.

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

Arsenal fans have hailed the improvements that Reiss Nelson has made under Mikel Arteta so far.

Nelson started for Arsenal against Portsmouth in the FA Cup last night, and the youngster caused them all sorts of problems.

 

Nelson claimed two assists in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Fratton Park.

After the game Arteta spoke passionately about Nelson’s potential, calling the England youth international a special talent.

And Arsenal fans believe that they have seen real improvements in Nelson’s game since Arteta came in.

Nelson has been suffering with injury at Arsenal recently, but could come back into the Gunners first-team and play a key role until the end of the season now.

The 20-year-old has already played 16 times for Arsenal this season, with Arteta showing great faith in the budding prospect’s ability.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

