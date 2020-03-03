Some Arsenal fans think Arteta's totally transformed their player

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side ran out 2-0 winners over Portsmouth in the FA Cup last night.

Arsenal fans have hailed the improvements that Reiss Nelson has made under Mikel Arteta so far.

Nelson started for Arsenal against Portsmouth in the FA Cup last night, and the youngster caused them all sorts of problems.

Nelson claimed two assists in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Fratton Park.

After the game Arteta spoke passionately about Nelson’s potential, calling the England youth international a special talent.

And Arsenal fans believe that they have seen real improvements in Nelson’s game since Arteta came in.

Nelson has looked a different player under Arteta. Still far away from PL starting quality but he's showing actual signs of improvement compared to the start of the season. — New balls please (@amyampaire) March 2, 2020

Really excited to see what arteta does with Reiss Nelson#talent — Vieira (@ibzakhta7) March 2, 2020

Reiss Nelson very similar stylistically to Gnabry. Have never been a fan of Nelson but he is improving and showing good signs recently. Hopefully Arteta can develop him — Transit (@FootballTransit) March 2, 2020

Reiss Nelson gave us a reminder of just how good he can be tonight. He was showing promising signs upon Arteta’s arrival, and was very unlucky with the timing of injury. He looked really sharp tonight. Hopefully he can kick on between now and May. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 2, 2020

Arteta slowly but surely turning Nelson into a prime Raheem Sterling — Josh- Mr right (@joe_alinda) March 2, 2020

Reiss Nelson absolutely fantastic that is the work of Mikel Arteta right there. — evan 》 (@afcevan) March 2, 2020

Nelson has been suffering with injury at Arsenal recently, but could come back into the Gunners first-team and play a key role until the end of the season now.

The 20-year-old has already played 16 times for Arsenal this season, with Arteta showing great faith in the budding prospect’s ability.