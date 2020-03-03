Sky Sports pundit hopes Leeds chant 'doesn't come back to bite them'

Leeds United put four past Hull City over the weekend.

David Prutton is hoping that Leeds United's chant from the weekend, where they were singing in a humorous manner that they are 'falling apart again' during their win at Hull, doesn't come back to 'bit them on the backside'.

Leeds recorded a 4-0 win against Hull to maintain their five-point lead over third-placed Fulham, and Prutton told Sky Sports EFL Podcast that he 'absolutely admires' their confident ways, but he did warn that they have got to be 'very, very wary'.

It has been a rollercoaster few months for the Yorkshire giants given their up and down performances, but from the perspective of the Elland Road fan, all of that is just the norm.

Later on this month, Leeds face a crucial clash against Fulham, which if they win could potentially cement their automatic place. Prutton shared his thoughts on that game and Leeds' 'gallows humour' from the stands on Saturday.

"You hope from their point of view that gallows humour it stays and it doesn't come back to bite them on the backside at any time," Prutton told Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

"It's got the feel of that [Leeds v Fulham later on this month being pivotal]. It's tough, isn't it because they are a confident lot. They can be at times, which you have got to absolutely admire and respect them for. You would hope this is confirmation that blip is well and truly behind them. But they have got to be very, very wary.

"You talk about gallows humour and it's there for a reason. Being a Leeds United fan, the general gist you get is that it can be extremely exhilarating, but it can be chronically frustrating as well. They are in a very good position now that gap between second and third, and if they manage to maintain their current course and take those points off Fulham, then it would look very promising indeed."

Last season, Leeds faced a crucial game against rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road and lost the game, which in the end, played its part in them missing automatic promotion.

They will be well aware that a repeat against Fulham could hit their confidence hard and potentially set off a serious panic amongst those associated with the club.

However, if they win, then there will be nothing that will be able to stop the Yorkshire train, which when in full flow and confident, is near-on difficult to beat.