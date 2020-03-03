Southampton fans react to Che Adams scoring for the under-23s

The summer signing is yet to break his duck for Saints' senior side but he found the net for the under-23s last night.

There was a lot of excitement in the summer when Southampton beat a number of clubs to the signature of Che Adams.

The striker scored 22 goals in the Championship last season for Birmingham City and he was expected to be an immediate success in the top flight.

However, Adams has struggled at Southampton and has slowly dropped down Ralph Hasenhuttl's pecking order due to his lack of goals. The 23-year-old has played 26 times in all competitions this season and has no goals to his name so far.

His confidence took a huge hit early in the campaign and he has found it difficult to get it back up. Thankfully for him, he was given a chance with the under-23 team on Monday against Leicester's next generation and he opened the scoring for his side.

That would have given him plenty of confidence ahead of the business end of the season. A man who has scored over 20 times in the Championship cannot be a bad player and it is likely that he will come good for the Saints in the near future.

Southampton fans were delighted with their summer signing finally finding the net, albeit for the under-23s. Saints supporters would love for him to score for the senior side but, for now, they seem content.

Here are how a few fans reacted on Twitter:

I never thought this day would come — Cody (@codybartlettt) March 2, 2020

THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE ✅ — Oh When The Saints (@OWTSaintspod) March 2, 2020

Confidence booster hopefully! — (@THE_SA1NTS) March 2, 2020

Adams is doing great, his passes are brutal ⚪ — ®️️️_⤴️_0️⃣0️⃣ (@RobJ002) March 2, 2020

Goal is a goal. Get that feeling back. — Scott Dyer (@ScottyDyer3) March 2, 2020

Get in. Good to see. — Joe (@sfcJoe_) March 2, 2020

Brilliant — Lewis (@cameron61101543) March 2, 2020