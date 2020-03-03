Quick links

Southampton fans react to Che Adams scoring for the under-23s

Shamanth Jayaram
Che Adams (R) of Southampton celebrates scoring his teams first goal of the game with team mates during the pre season friendly match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Southampton Football...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The summer signing is yet to break his duck for Saints' senior side but he found the net for the under-23s last night.

Che Adams of Southampton takes on Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in...

There was a lot of excitement in the summer when Southampton beat a number of clubs to the signature of Che Adams.

The striker scored 22 goals in the Championship last season for Birmingham City and he was expected to be an immediate success in the top flight.

However, Adams has struggled at Southampton and has slowly dropped down Ralph Hasenhuttl's pecking order due to his lack of goals. The 23-year-old has played 26 times in all competitions this season and has no goals to his name so far. 

 

His confidence took a huge hit early in the campaign and he has found it difficult to get it back up. Thankfully for him, he was given a chance with the under-23 team on Monday against Leicester's next generation and he opened the scoring for his side. 

That would have given him plenty of confidence ahead of the business end of the season. A man who has scored over 20 times in the Championship cannot be a bad player and it is likely that he will come good for the Saints in the near future. 

Che Adams of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Southampton fans were delighted with their summer signing finally finding the net, albeit for the under-23s. Saints supporters would love for him to score for the senior side but, for now, they seem content. 

Here are how a few fans reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southampton Fans during the EFL Cup Final Match between Manchester United and Southampton on February 26 at the Wembley Stadium, London

