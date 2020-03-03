Liverpool's Adrian hails 'magnificent player' Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones is among a number of young Liverpool players tipped to be the club's future.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian spoke to the club's official website about Curtis Jones and how he will soon be able to help Liverpool's first-team on a consistent basis.

Jones was the talk of the town at the start of the year, when he scored the winner against arch-rivals Everton at Anfield to send Liverpool through to the fourth round of the League Cup.

The youngster followed that up with another goal against Shrewsbury Town to avoid defeat. Jones isn't short of fans at Merseyside at the moment and experienced senior Adrian seems to be among them.

He said: "Curt is doing really well, I see him training every day. He is a quality player and he has many abilities. He’s really young but he’s learning a lot, training every day with first-team players and experienced players to give him that experience."

"So every time he’s playing, he wants to show to everyone that he’s a top player. Obviously he has this gap to still learn and to still improve, but he’s in a good way. He’s a magnificent player that can help Liverpool soon and now he’s also helping us in the moment when he plays."

Jones has been incredible for Liverpool's youth team as well, scoring 14 goals and providing six assists in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League so far this season.

Still only 19, he has a lot to improve, and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will only help him fulfil his potential in the coming years.

Jones could well get an opportunity to face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup later today. A good performance against the Blues in their own backyard will do him the world of good and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could well use him regularly in the league as well in the coming weeks.