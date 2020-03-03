'Shows why Arteta wanted him': Some Arsenal fans react to Pablo Mari's debut

Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating League One side Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday night.

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night with a shock home defeat at the hands of Olympiacos, and needed to respond on Monday.

A trip to the South Coast wasn't ideal for Arsenal, as Pompey will have felt real giant-killing potential, but a youthful Gunners side got the job done.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos put Arsenal in front, converting Reiss Nelson's right-wing cross with a fine finish, especially for a defender.

Eddie Nketiah sealed the win shortly after the break, bundling home another Nelson cross to make it 2-0, with Mikel Arteta's side producing a professional display.

Arsenal fans were given a first look at January signing Pablo Mari, as the Spanish defender made his first-team debut for the club following his move from Flamengo.

Fans praised him for a 'brilliant' debut, believing he was really impressive defensively, blocking Portsmouth efforts and holding up against the League One side, though fans know bigger tests are ahead.

The big takeaway though was that Mari's distribution out of defence was impressive, believing that his impressive record of 13/17 completed long balls shows exactly why Arteta wanted him.

Pablo Marí has been really impressive, he has blocked everything that has come his way. He has breaking the lines and switching the ball with ease. Hopefully he can keep it up. — Dylan (@AFCDylan_) March 2, 2020

Going to be honest, although its only Portsmouth, Pablo Mari is looking incredible. So calm and composed and ain't scared of a tackle. Sign him up! #AFC #FACup — Xander Pottinger (@PottingerXander) March 2, 2020

Can't really judge him from a defensive standpoint today, but Pablo Mari looks very good & assured in possession. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) March 2, 2020

I know Mari has yet to get a real premier league test but it is encouraging to see his willingness to send the ball foward. His defending has also been pretty solid. Let's hope he proves he was a bargain for us. #COYG #PORARS #AFC #ARSENAL — themodernmedici (@themodernmedic1) March 2, 2020

Thought Mari was solid, he's got a lovely left peg which he showed today. But more importantly, he dealt with Portsmouth's physicality well and won his headers. Only one game but was fairly impressed #AFC #PORARS pic.twitter.com/QwtIrYFgOP — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) March 2, 2020

Thought Mari looked decent tonight . Chuck him in the weekend I think #afc — Arran (@ArranAFCSTL) March 2, 2020

I know it’s Portsmouth, but Pablo Marí completing 13/17 long balls when no other outfield player even attempted 10 shows why Arteta wanted him.



I hope he’s just as good defensively, but the early signs are he’ll do his job in possession as the left-footed LCB, at least. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) March 2, 2020

Excellent. Anticipated well, composed on the ball and off — Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT (@3cbPerformance) March 2, 2020

Pablo Mari really looked good today. I think he will fit in well alongside a pacey, powerful, man to man marking CB. Someone in the old Koscielny mold. #afc — Sanket (@SanketGooner) March 2, 2020

Brilliant debut for Pablo Mari — Amy Newman (@newman_afc) March 2, 2020