'Shows why Arteta wanted him': Some Arsenal fans react to Pablo Mari's debut

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal gestures during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth FC and Arsenal FC at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating League One side Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday night.

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night with a shock home defeat at the hands of Olympiacos, and needed to respond on Monday.

A trip to the South Coast wasn't ideal for Arsenal, as Pompey will have felt real giant-killing potential, but a youthful Gunners side got the job done.

 

Sokratis Papastathopoulos put Arsenal in front, converting Reiss Nelson's right-wing cross with a fine finish, especially for a defender.

Eddie Nketiah sealed the win shortly after the break, bundling home another Nelson cross to make it 2-0, with Mikel Arteta's side producing a professional display.

Arsenal fans were given a first look at January signing Pablo Mari, as the Spanish defender made his first-team debut for the club following his move from Flamengo.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal celebrates after his teammate Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal (not pictured) scored their team's first goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between...

Fans praised him for a 'brilliant' debut, believing he was really impressive defensively, blocking Portsmouth efforts and holding up against the League One side, though fans know bigger tests are ahead.

The big takeaway though was that Mari's distribution out of defence was impressive, believing that his impressive record of 13/17 completed long balls shows exactly why Arteta wanted him.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

