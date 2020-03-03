Roblox promo codes March 2020 - not expired and active

The available promo codes for Roblox in March 2020 that are active and not expired.

Despite alarms about certain Roblox games and accounts being hacked, the community refuses to cease as it's just as big and popular as ever. This means that lots of people in this community will want to know the March 2020 promo codes that are active and not expired so they can avoid inputting ones that are now invalid.

As briefly mentioned, there have been some concerns about Roblox games and accounts being hacked following what happened to Meepcity. In response to this event, a lot of fans are worried that Adopt Me is going to be hacked tomorrow, this or next week.

You can check out the Adopt Me developer's response to these concerns by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover the few Roblox March 2020 promo codes that are still active.

Roblox: Active March 2020 promo codes that are not expired

The Roblox March 2020 promo codes that are not yet expired are as follows:

100YEARSOFNFL - Golden Football (Gear)

SPIDERCOLA - Spider Cola (Shoulder Accessory)

TWEETROBLOX - The Bird Says (Shoulder Accessory)

These active promo codes come courtesy of Pro Game Guides.

How to redeem Roblox March 2020 promo codes

You simply visit the Roblox website to redeem the still active March 2020 promo codes.

Once you've done that, log into your account, enter the above codes into the specified box and select Redeem.

Provided you enter the code correctly, you'll be greeted with a green thumbs up. If the code is invalid or already been redeemed, you'll be met with a red thumbs down.