Reported Rangers target allegedly rejects new contract

Steven Gerrard's Rangers reportedly want to add Kaizer Chiefs veteran George Maluleka to their Scottish Premiership squad.

George Maluleka has turned down a new contract at Kaizer Chiefs after claims that the experienced South African could end up at Rangers on a free transfer next summer, according to Soccer Laduma.

Steven Gerrard might have built a squad chock-full of exciting, improving talents since taking over at Ibrox in the summer of 2018 but the Glasgow giants are not against the idea of bringing in the odd veteran when required. Allan McGregor, Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis have made huge impacts at Ibrox, proving once and for all that age is but a number.

And, with SunSport reporting that Rangers are keeping tabs on a 31-year-old defensive midfielder from South Africa, Maluleka could be set to join Davis, Defoe and co in Scotland next season.

 

The long-serving Kaizer Chiefs star is out of contract this summer and Soccer Laduma claims that he has turned down their latest offer.

Head coach Ernst Middendorp is desperate to keep his tough-tackling enforcer, describing him as a ‘very crucial’ part of his plans, but as it stands all signs point to a parting of the ways.

A hard-working and reliable midfielder, Maluleka hardly looks like the sort of signing capable of closing the gap between Rangers and Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

But a player with his big-game nous and experience on and off the pitch could prove to be a valuable addition to a club whose lack of a winning mentality appears to have cost them dear as Celtic streak clear in the race for the title.

Maluleka helped Kaizer Chiefs lift their most recent South African title in 2014.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

